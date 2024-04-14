Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in four panel discussions during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) from 16 to 18 April 2024, the event aims to accelerate the pace of sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental development. DEWA is also showcasing its key projects and innovative initiatives in sustainability and renewable and clean energy at its stand in Hall No. 5 (Energy Hall) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

"The vision and directives of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, have contributed to promoting the pioneering position of the UAE in investing in renewable and clean energy. DEWA’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is part of our commitment to supporting pioneering national events that promote sustainability. It also supports our strategic partnership with Masdar. Our efforts integrate to develop innovative solutions and projects that consolidate the UAE’s leading global position in sustainability and the transition towards clean and renewable energy sources, as well as providing world-class platforms for exchanging experiences and best practices and highlighting the latest technologies and investment opportunities in the clean and renewable energy sector,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Through the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, we aim to share our experiences and expertise in diversifying energy sources and increasing the share of clean energy in Dubai. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

World Future Energy Summit

On the first day of the World Future Energy Summit 2024, Mohamed Abdulkarim Al Shamsi, Chief Officer Climate Change and Sustainability at DEWA, is participating in a panel discussion titled ‘Navigating a low carbon pathway to a just energy transition’. Al Shamsi will highlight DEWA’s efforts in sustainability and the transition towards clean and renewable energy sources, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

On the second day of the summit, Mohammad Jame, Vice President - Clean Energy and Diversification at DEWA, will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Energy decarbonisation: Tripling installed renewables by 2030’. Jame will highlight DEWA’s efforts in renewable energy and the latest developments in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park DEWA is implementing. This is the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. By the end of 2023, its production capacity reached 2,627 MW. By 2030, its production capacity will exceed 5,000 MW using solar photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power.

Green Hydrogen Summit

On the first day of ADSW, Dr. Hesham Ismail, Senior Manager - Technology Advancement and Demonstration at DEWA, is participating in the Green Hydrogen Summit. Dr. Ismail will highlight DEWA’s pilot Green Hydrogen Project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It is the first project of its kind in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using solar power. The pilot project has been designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production and transportation. The production of green hydrogen is mainly carried out through electrolysis using renewable energy sources.

Youth 4 Sustainability

On the third day of ADSW, Athbeh Al Shehhi, Senior Engineer - Climate Change and Sustainability at DEWA, will participate in a panel discussion in the Youth 4 Sustainability platform. Al Shehhi will highlight DEWA’s efforts in empowering Emirati youth and enhancing their capabilities to be the next generation of sustainability leaders and contribute to consolidating the UAE’s leading role in climate action.

ADSW reinforces the UAE’s unwavering commitment to addressing global challenges in line with its leading and responsible role in climate action and its efforts to work closely with the international community.

