The Ajman Businesswomen Council (AJBWC) at Ajman Chamber organized a workshop titled “Design Your Business Model Canvas” as part of a series of workshops under the Nashee program, which aims to encourage students to discover their business talents, nurture their passion for entrepreneurship, and foster a culture of innovation.

The workshop was led by Laila Al Saadi, Director of Programs and Innovation at Thara Entrepreneurship Hub, and held at Ajman Youth Center with the participation of 14 students enrolled in the Nashee program.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of AJBWC, emphasized that the Nashee program is designed to develop students’ abilities to identify their business talents, cultivate their passion for entrepreneurship, and strengthen their spirit of innovation, enabling them to launch their own projects and advance their ideas. She added that through the program, AJBWC seeks to “prepare a conscious generation capable of competing in the labor market.”

She explained that the Nashee program reflects the role of AJBWC in supporting the objectives of the “Year of Community” by laying the foundations for sustainable growth and creating a long-term positive impact that empowers future generations and enhances their participation in economic and social development.

Dr. Al Ali further noted that the Nashee program adopts an innovative implementation model designed to instill an entrepreneurial mindset in students from an early age. It delivers progressive educational content tailored to different age groups and enhances skills in planning, management, marketing, and innovation. The initiative is built on an interactive, hands-on learning environment that enables students to test ideas and transform them into real projects through practical workshops.

The workshop covered a range of topics, including identifying talent and passion, setting savings goals and sources, and mechanisms for starting projects. It also featured practical exercises focused on fostering creative thinking, sharpening entrepreneurial skills, and strengthening students’ ability to turn their ideas into viable, real-world projects.