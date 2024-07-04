Under the theme of "Reimage your future with AI", Dell Technologies is holding an AI Summit in collaboration with NVIDIA at the iconic Etihad Museum in the UAE, on July 4, 2024. The Summit will explore what’s possible in the intelligence era and help organizations turbocharge their artificial intelligence (AI) future with tools and strategies.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA is the industry’s first end-to-end AI enterprise solution integrating Dell’s compute, storage, client device, software, and services capabilities with NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure and software suite, all underpinned by a high-speed networking fabric. It provides organizations with the building blocks for seamless integration of AI models and frameworks into their operations, enabling them to turn their ideas into practical applications to chart their path to AI success.

AI continues to take center stage for businesses in the UAE. According to 95% of UAE respondents from the Dell Technologies Innovation Catalyst Research, AI and GenAI are set to significantly transform their industries in the future. The research also suggests that while there is broad optimism for these technologies, more than half (51%) of respondents are uncertain what their industry will look like in the next three to five years and almost eight in 10 (75%) are struggling to keep pace.

From digital assistants to new code generation and natural language search applications, the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA framework is designed to give organizations greater control over their proprietary data, allowing them to scale efficiently across workstations, data centers and cloud.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director, UAE, Dell Technologies said: “AI is transforming business at an unprecedented pace and needs IT infrastructure and devices purpose-built for its unique demands. The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA will help organizations accelerate AI adoption and transform data into valuable insights and outcomes. Our approach offers right-sized solutions and greater control over AI deployments on-premises, at the edge, and across cloud environments. With an adaptable and scalable innovation engine as the foundation, organizations can drive the business forward today and into the UAE’s digital future.”