Abu Dhabi: The first day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, concluded with remarkable success, witnessing the announcement of deals worth AED 3.97 billion by Tawazun Council, alongside multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between leading defence organisations.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, inaugurated the 17th edition of IDEX, while His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, inaugurated the eighth edition of NAVDEX 2025.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, this year's edition marks the largest IDEX and NAVDEX since the event’s inception in 1993.

During a press conference at IDEX 2025, Tawazun Council announced AED 3.825 billion in local contracts secured by the UAE Ministry of Defence on day one of the exhibition. This includes nine local deals with UAE-based defence companies. Additionally, four international deals worth AED 143.4 million were signed, bringing the total value of contracts on the first day to AED 3.97 billion across 13 agreements.

These strategic partnerships reaffirm the growing importance of IDEX and NAVDEX as global defence hubs, fostering collaborations that drive innovation and technological advancements in the industry.

This year’s edition of IDEX facilitated CBRNE themed topics at IDEX Talks, focusing on chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) defence. The inclusion of these discussions underscores the growing need for advanced preparedness, rapid response strategies, and cutting-edge technologies to counter evolving security challenges. With leading experts and defence specialists at the forefront, the sessions explored innovations in detection, protection, and decontamination, reinforcing IDEX’s role as a global hub for comprehensive security solutions

Running alongside IDEX, NAVDEX 2025 has solidified its position as a premier platform for naval defence and maritime security. Day one saw a strong turnout of high-ranking military officials, government delegations, and leading defence industry players, with the exhibition showcasing 33 naval vessels from 22 countries, including newly manufactured ships that underscore the cutting-edge capabilities of the Emirati defence industry.

The exhibition features a purpose-built hall, housing every sector of the maritime defence industry—from component suppliers and missile manufacturers to propulsion technology, drone developers, and shipbuilders. Reflecting the growing role of digitalisation in modern warfare, exhibitors have integrated VR testing and simulation technologies, allowing visitors to interact with next-generation naval solutions in an immersive environment.

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 continue to serve as catalysts for collaboration, bringing together established industry leaders and emerging innovators to showcase cutting-edge defence and security solutions. The exhibition serves both civil and defence applications, demonstrating the latest advancements in land, air, sea, and cybersecurity technologies.

Visitors to IDEX 2025 and NAVDEX 2025 are treated to daily performances by distinguished military bands, adding a ceremonial and cultural flair to the exhibitions. At IDEX, the Ministry of Defence Band delivers a captivating musical display, showcasing the rich heritage and discipline of the UAE Armed Forces through a repertoire of patriotic and military compositions. Meanwhile, at NAVDEX, the Abu Dhabi Police Band engages audiences with dynamic performances, blending traditional Emirati music with modern military marches. These performances not only enhance the atmosphere of the exhibitions but also serve as a tribute to the UAE’s armed forces and law enforcement, celebrating their commitment to national security and service.

With a strong start on day one, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 set the stage for a week of high-level discussions, strategic partnerships, and groundbreaking defence technology showcases—reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for defence and security innovation.