Fujairah, United Arab Emirates – Dar Al Muheet Publishing House in the Emirate of Fujairah has recently organized a workshop series titled "Documenting Heritage: Its Significance and Enjoyment", presented by Ms. Abeer Bashraheel, a distinguished expert in the history and heritage of the Emirates and Head of Researchers cooperating with the National Archives.

The workshops provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of the various types and stages of documentation, emphasizing its paramount importance in preserving the identity of societies and their invaluable cultural heritage for future generations.

The workshops also shared invaluable guidelines and advice for individuals interested in documenting folklore. These insights will prove invaluable throughout the archiving processes, facilitating the preservation of the historical and cultural wealth of societies.

Dar Al Muheet's vision revolves around spreading knowledge in its deep and broad dimensions, raising awareness of the depth of Emirati culture, and contributing to the development of local and international creative cultural content. The House is interested in archiving Emirati folklore, as preserving the Emirati identity and values is one of its major interests.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com