70% of hires under the NaMa programme are Emirati women.

Commemorative event held at DAMAC headquarters to honour the occasion.

Dubai, UAE: On Emirati Women’s Day celebrated annually on August 28, Dubai-based DAMAC Group has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering UAE nationals within the private sector. DAMAC has emphasised its dedication to Emiratis' professional success by introducing new initiatives that support the local workforce.

In 2023, DAMAC proudly introduced its own Nationals Acquisition and Management Acceleration (NaMa) programme to further support the growth and development of Emiratis. Since its establishment, this initiative has been dedicated to enhancing the skill sets of Emirati participants through a rotational approach that offers exposure across various functions within the organisation. Furthermore, the programme extends comprehensive training in areas such as technology, sales, and customer service, fostering a well-rounded learning experience.

Aqil Jaffar Ali, Senior Vice President at DAMAC Group, said: “Emiratisation has remained a key strategic priority for DAMAC. The Group features a strong workforce of UAE nationals today, and we are proud to offer them a place to learn, evolve and grow. Within the ambit of the NaMa programme, a significant 70% of enrolled participants are women, amplifying our steadfast commitment to fostering gender parity.”

As part of this year's celebrations, DAMAC hosted a special evening that gathered its Emirati employees. The high tea event held a keynote speech by guest of honour, Mr. Shawqi Sajwani, Director at DAMAC Group, followed by a round table conference where Emirati female staff exchanged their goals, aspirations, and achievements.

Latifa Al Sayegh, CRM executive at DAMAC Group said: “DAMAC has grown over the last many decades. I have been fascinated by this growth, our Founder Hussain Sajwani's dedication and spirit to build the company, and the diversity I now witness here. Since joining, I have experienced an exciting 360* induction programme and trained and taken on projects that allow me to exercise and develop my skills.”

Bedoor Ali, CRM officer at DAMAC Group said: On Emirati Women’s Day, I want to express my gratitude to the founders and leaders of this nation and to DAMAC for a fantastic opportunity. DAMAC is truly enabling the development of careers and skills by allowing me and others to experience cross-functional projects in various sectors, including real estate, hospitality, technology, and others.”

Over the years, DAMAC has emerged as a diverse, equal-opportunity, and inclusive employer empowering people at all levels. Staff come from a wide range of over 100+ different nationalities. DAMAC’s initiatives are fully aligned with the goals of the UAE government. These efforts heavily prioritise empowering citizens and giving them an opportunity to shape their future by getting involved with projects that are of a global scale and that are truly iconic.

DAMAC’s training curriculum offers employees valuable opportunities to acquire essential skills and expertise that accelerate their personal and professional journeys. Headquartered in one of the fastest-growing cities in the world – (Dubai), DAMAC’s global footprint extends across the Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, and North Africa.

About DAMAC:

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial, and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 43,700 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

