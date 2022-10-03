Dubai, UAE: – Dahua Technology, the world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022, the Middle East’s premier technology exhibition. The company will showcase its full range of security solutions and highlight its latest immersive LED Screen at the event.

Committed to its mission of enabling a safer society and smarter living, Dahua Technology offers innovative end-to-end security solutions, systems, and services to create value for city operations, corporate management, and consumers. The company works across multiple verticals, providing diverse security solutions to transportation, banking & finance, building and critical Infrastructure sectors. Their powerful, proprietary R&D develops software and customizes functions that cater to specific customer requirements.

In addition to their smart CCTV solutions, Dahua also manufactures LED and LCD screens in partnership with Rainbow LED in the UAE, expanding the company’s offerings to a much wider range of products.

“GITEX Global is an important platform for Dahua Technology to display our full suite of reliable and comprehensive solutions and engage with some of the industry’s biggest business innovators and executives, on a regional and international scale,” said Brant Shen, General manager - UAE, Oman, Yemen at Dahua Technology. “Our presence at GITEX affirms our commitment to the region and allows us the opportunity to establish strategic partnerships that will expand Dahua’s presence in a very relevant market.”

“Beyond our line-up of security products, we are also spotlighting our immersive LED screen that gives viewers the impression that they are within the scene. This technology is widely used in China, in the TV and film production industry, and we are excited to bring it to the region’s most-anticipated technology exhibition this year,” Shen added.

Dahua’s newest immersive LED display solution will be the centrepiece of the booth. Composed of LED screens on three sides and controlled by a special LED control system, the solution allows visitors to have a deeply immersive experience with Dahua’s latest technology.

Other products onsite will include Dahua’s glass-free 3D LED display, a LCD digital touch signage kiosk powered by Android with a central management system called Dahua MPS, Dahua’s new interactive whiteboard. Compatible with both Zoom and Microsoft Teams’ conference software, the Smart Interactive Whiteboard comes with a 4K camera with an ultra-wide FOV that supports basic file sharing, wireless screen sharing, reverse control and screen grouping among a host of other rich features. Rounding off their extensive line-up of solutions is Dahua’s multi-platform, high-definition video conference system with built-in support for directional audio, making it the perfect system for conferencing.

Dahua Technology will be at Stand H4-D1 in Hall 4. Product experts and senior executives from the company will be available to interact with visitors during the exhibition and guide them through Dahua’s entire catalogue of video surveillance devices, as well as its smart IoT and digital signage solutions.

Dahua Technology is a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider.

For more information on Dahua Technology's security solutions, please visit: https://www.dahuasecurity.com/mena/ or https://www.facebook.com/DAHUAMENA

