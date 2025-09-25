Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a step to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a leader in emerging technologies, the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) has been confirmed as a strategic partner, under the patronage of H.E. Haytham AlOhali, acting governor of the CST, of the upcoming Global IoT Congress 2025 (GIoTC 2025), the largest dedicated Internet of Things event in the Middle East and North Africa region, set to take place in Riyadh from 21–23 October 2025 with broad international participation from experts, decision-makers, and leading companies in IoT technologies.

The Communications, Space & Technology Commission is the authority responsible for regulating IoT technologies and plays a pivotal enabling role in vital sectors such as healthcare, energy, transport, logistics, and smart cities. The Commission leads the development of IoT regulatory frameworks through an integrated approach that includes issuing and updating IoT regulations, setting technical standards and related licenses, and activating coordination channels with the private sector. These efforts have stimulated investment, attracted more players, enabled innovation, expanded the uses of technology, improved service quality and operational efficiency, and strengthened user protection, network reliability, and interoperability.

Eng. Abdullah bin Salem Al Bedaiwy, Chairman of the Board at the IoT Association, the organizer of the Global IoT Congress 2025, said, “The strategic partnership with CST shows the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing our digital infrastructure and fostering a thriving IoT ecosystem. This global platform in Riyadh will showcase the latest IoT innovations and accelerate the integration of smart solutions that enhance quality of life, drive economic growth, and contribute to a more connected future. In addition to the various prominent stakeholders already at the Congress, the strategic partnership with CST enables us to have governmental stakeholders be a part of the conversation about the future of IoT as well.”

The Global IoT Congress 2025 is expected to gather 5,000+ attendees, 100+ speakers and exhibitors, and delegations from 30+ countries. The event will highlight public–private collaborations that are shaping the Kingdom’s IoT ecosystem, like the giga-projects that depend on IoT technologies for efficiency, sustainability, and scalability. Furthermore, it will address topics like 5G applications in industrial IoT, edge computing for real-time data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning in IoT systems, cybersecurity and data privacy in connected environments and leveraging blockchain for data security and reliability.

The Congress will also showcase the IoT applications across the key sectors of the Kingdom such as healthcare which has remote monitoring systems and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), sustainable energy which powers smart grids and consumption management systems, mobility for intelligent traffic management, logistics with shipment tracking and smart supply chain management, and smart cities.

As a strategic partner, CST will play a key role in the Congress’ agenda, contributing regulatory expertise and strategic insights to advance the Kingdom’s standing as a global IoT innovation hub.

This year, the Congress will present IoT technologies, and will go further to become a platform for answering the questions of the future, such as how smart connectivity is reshaping the economy, healthcare, education, and even daily life, and how smart cities can build a more resilient and sustainable global economy.

The Global IoT Congress 2025, organized by the Internet of Things Association (IoTA), will feature keynote sessions, policy dialogues, interactive workshops, and a technology exhibition. Registration is now open for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors at https://www.globaliotcongress.com.

