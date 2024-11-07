Sharjah: As part of its continuous mission to raise awareness and promote child safety across the emirate, the Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, recently organised a workshop titled “Child Protection in Public Parks,” targeting 70 public park supervisors. The session equipped participants with essential skills and knowledge, including proactive safety measures, effective response strategies, and best practices in safeguarding young visitors, reinforcing the department’s dedication to creating secure and child-friendly public spaces.

Held in collaboration with Sharjah Municipality, the Emirates Child Protection Association, and the Sharjah Healthy Cities Network, the workshop was led by Dr. Bana Buzaboon, psychologist and Mental Health Director at Kanaf, who covered essential topics to equip supervisors with the knowledge and skills to protect children from various risks. Key focus areas included ensuring play zones meet safety standards, such as providing shock-absorbing surfaces and designing age-appropriate play zones. Participants also explored best practices for guiding children toward safe behaviours, such as staying within designated play areas and avoiding interactions with strangers.

The workshop addressed children’s psychological safety, encouraging park supervisors to stay engaged with their surroundings and recognise children needing additional support or protection. Supervisors received training to observe indicators a child is in distress or at risk of harm d and were guided on responding promptly and effectively. The training also covered communication techniques to reassure children and parents, helping foster a safe and trusting environment within the park.

Additionally, the workshop equipped participants with vital tips for teaching children to exercise caution when interacting with strangers and understand how to respond in unsafe situations. Emphasis was placed on creating a welcoming park atmosphere that builds children’s confidence and encourages self-protective behaviours. Parents, too, received practical advice on the importance of supervising their children and encouraging immediate reporting of any suspicious behaviour in the park.

Commenting on the workshop, Her Excellency Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director-General of CSD, said: “As the pleasant weather encourages more outdoor activities for children across the UAE, our responsibility to promote safety standards and protect young people becomes increasingly vital. This workshop equips public park supervisors and parents with specialised skills and techniques to create secure and supportive environments for children. Our goal is to foster collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the well-being and safety of children in outdoor spaces. We also emphasise the essential role of parental involvement in supervising children during outdoor activities to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

For her part, Dr. Bana Buzaboon highlighted the workshop’s importance: “Raising awareness and training park supervisors to respond efficiently to potentially dangerous situations is essential for reinforcing child safety. By equipping them with the skills to manage challenges and engage confidently, we are building a community that is both aware of and prepared to address any threats to children’s well-being.”

The session featured hands-on exercises, during which participants worked in small groups to simulate various real-life scenarios encountered in public parks. They addressed incidents of abuse, monitored children’s behaviour, and engaged effectively with parents to maintain a safe environment. Participants also were taught how to teach children general safety tips and encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour they observed.

This workshop is part of a series of CSD initiatives launched in collaboration with key stakeholders to foster a culture of safety and child protection within the community. The department emphasises the importance of ongoing collaboration with government and community entities to achieve shared goals and build a society that prioritises child protection, enhancing safety across all public spaces, especially parks and recreational areas.