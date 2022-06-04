Healthcare industry stakeholders in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are getting ready to attend focused discussions at the day-long 3rd Digital Health MENA Conference taking place on June 7, 2022, at the Le Meridien Dubai Airport Hotel, Dubai, UAE, organised by Cogent Solutions Event Management (CS Events).

More than 150 industry experts and officials will discuss the latest issues relating to digital healthcare in the MENA region at the 3rd Digital Health MENA Conference. The conference will host more than 25 expert speakers who will debate more than 20 problem-solving topics. Officials from more than 90 business entities will participate at the event.

This significant conference will discuss many important regulatory issues relating to digital healthcare such as e-prescription, 3D printing of healthcare devices, remote diagnosis, tele-consultation, among other issues.

The remote healthcare market in the MENA region was valued at $989 million in 2019, and was projected to reach $1.8 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.8 per cent, according to the 2020 Global Ventures Digital Health report.

With approximately 400 million people in pandemic-hit MENA region lacking access to essential medical services, health technology (healthtech) solutions rose to shed the burden off traditional healthcare systems.

Some of the key issues faced by the industry that will come up for discussions will include, but not be limited to: Managing massive volumes of patient data; Safeguarding and securing critical data; Designing new processes and Investing and adopting the right technology.

The 3rd Digital Health MENA Conference takes place at the backdrop of massive investment into digital health start-ups in 2021, propelled in large part by the shift to virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first nine months of 2021 alone brought in a total of $21.3 billion for digital health startups across 541 investment deals, dwarfing the $14.6 billion record of 2020, according to Rock Health, a venture fund dedicated to digital health.

That momentum is projected to continue in 2022 as digital health companies lead the way in healthcare innovation with the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and telehealth.

“The conference is getting strong response from the healthcare stakeholders as they are keen to understand the new-normal system in the healthcare industry and upgrade themselves in line with the latest developments in the post-COVID-19 era,” Nizam Deen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CS Events – organisers of the 3rd Digital Health MENA, says.

“Most healthcare professionals are eager to understand the latest trends, equipment, tools and systems that are changing the healthcare sector – in order for them to catch up with the latest trends.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the healthcare industry has seen wide adoption of digital transformation. Thanks to technology, patients got better treatment with virtual reality tools, wearable medical devices, telehealth, and 5G mobile technology. Understanding the importance of digital transformation healthcare providers adopted, EHR systems for digital transformation purposes in healthcare, mainly to enhance patient care, improve efficiency saving time, minimizing (the risk of) errors and improving staff productivity.

The 3rd Digital Health MENA Forum will bring together thought leaders of healthcare ecosystem from both public and private healthcare entities, including but not limited to health ministries, private healthcare institutions, digital health experts, researchers, and businesses to discuss their experiences and lessons learned and emphasise the vital role of digital health in the fight against these unprecedented times and also adopting Digital Transformation as a lifestyle to accomplish a promising future vision; namely, delivering best-quality integrated and comprehensive healthcare system.

-Ends-

About Cogent Solutions Event Management (CS Events)

A leading “customer centric event management company” founded on the belief of getting the right information to the right people at the right time – through business conferences.

Organising customer centric high-quality conferences and boardrooms that solves immediate market problems providing total control to our customers and clients is the reason why we exist, “we are Cogent Solutions Event Management”, we challenge the status the quo, and aim to organise the best events in the industry.

Established in April 2020, CS Events has emerged as one of the most successful corporate events management companies in the UAE working with top government entities and multinational private companies. Thanks to their unique belief in “challenging the status quo” and “truly putting customers first” approach.

Since its inception with a single employee, CS Events has grown from strength to strength due to the company’s in-depth knowledge of the industry, ability to understand client’s needs and specifically create conferences and executive boardrooms that solve immediate market problems. It currently has a team of 17 professionals while it is looking for more professionals to expand its business.

It’s team of highly experienced industry professionals create, distinctive and targeted virtual, hybrid and physical conferences for businesses to communicate their value message to a prequalified and focused audience. Its ‘Crowd Connect’ conferences give businesses unique access to any market, industry and senior decision makers anywhere in the world with no limitation of access.

Web: www.cseventmanagement.com

Media Contacts

Nizam Deen

CS Events

Chief Executive Officer

Address 801, Sobha Sapphire, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

info@cseventmanagement.com

Shayaree Islam

Pan Asian Media

Account Executive

PO Box 39865, Dubai, UAE

s.islam@panasian1.com