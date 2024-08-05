This upcoming edition will feature a third additional format, HIGHLANDER Lyra, a one-day challenge covering 20 kilometres in a single day for adventure seekers with limited time on their hands

Registration is now open with early bird discounts on the Highlander Adventure website

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) is thrilled to announce the return of HIGHLANDER Adventure, organised by HIGHLANDER, the world’s largest international hiking association. Set to take place from 7-9 February 2025, this premier long-distance hiking challenge will offer hikers and adventure enthusiasts the chance to test themselves on the spectacular trails of Jebel Jais, home to the UAE’s longest developed network of hiking trails at 80km.

What makes this challenge even more memorable is the opportunity to hike through heritage and discover old Emirati settlements and active farms that will highlight the history and diversity of Ras Al Khaimah while showcasing how communities have lived and worked in this rocky region for centuries.

Building on the success of previous years, the 2025 edition will offer participants unparalleled hiking experiences in three signature formats. HIGHLANDER Pegasus is a 40km three-day backpacking challenge from 7-9 February and is named after the winged horse of Greek mythology and the constellation seen in the northern sky.

Meanwhile, HIGHLANDER Orion, is a 25km trek over two days from 8-9 February and takes its name from the prominent set of stars visible during winter in the northern celestial hemisphere. These two challenges provide multi-day hiking in true backpacking style, requiring participants to carry all essential gear—including camping, hiking, and cooking equipment in their backpacks for the entire event. Each night, hikers will camp under the stars, utilizing the tents they bring along, fully immersing themselves in the natural wonders of Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning mountain topography.

New to this upcoming edition is HIGHLANDER Lyra which will cover 20 kilometres in a single day. Named after the harmonious Lyre in Greek mythology and one of the smallest constellations, this new format offers a perfect mix of challenge and enjoyment. Participants will start and finish the challenge in one day on 9 February, carrying only essential gear for a day hike without the need for camping or cooking equipment, making it an ideal introduction for those aiming to build confidence, skills, and stamina for more extensive hikes.

All three challenges will be held under the supervision of the organisers while offering participants the chance to immerse themselves in the HIGHLANDER Adventure tribe and belong to a community of likeminded international adventure lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. The hikers will cross several old settlements and active farms that will highlight the history and diversity of Ras Al Khaimah while showcasing how communities have lived and worked in this rocky region for centuries.

Aligned with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision to become a leading sustainable tourism destination, HIGHLANDER Adventure encourages participants to enjoy the great outdoors while minimising their impact on the environment. The event will offer educational sessions on ecology and will reinforce the nature-driven aspect of hiking and the need to preserve it, as well as the rich culture and natural environment of the Emirate.

Fadi Hachicho, Managing Director of HIGHLANDER Adventure UAE and Founder of Adventurati Outdoor, said “The 4th edition of HIGHLANDER Adventure reaffirms our region's appeal for adventure travel and sports enthusiasts, with last year's event drawing 240 participants from 20 different countries. We will continue to highlight the rich heritage and culture of this Emirate with every event we organize, while enhancing our camp programs with more entertainment and wellness initiatives. HIGHLANDER Adventure is not just a hiking event, but a testament to our commitment to celebrating nature, fostering community, and preserving the environment.”

Registrations for the 2025 HIGHLANDER Adventure are now open on this website. Participants can take advantage of the early bird discount currently running on all formats. Participants who complete the full trail will receive a HIGHLANDER Adventure finisher badge and certificate, ID, Bib number, map and access to an exclusive finish point celebration. For further details, please visit the website or the HIGHLANDER UAE Instagram page.

To discover more exciting outdoor activities in the Emirate go to visitrasalkhaimah.com and visitjebeljais.com or Instagram, YouTube and Facebook pages.

