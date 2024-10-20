A high-level delegation from the Consulate-General offices in Dubai visiting Epson’s Japanese-themed GITEX Global stand included Deputy Consul General Hiromi Kakuta, Consul, Chief of Economic Section, Manabu Hosonuma, and Consul-General Jun Imanishi.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A top-ranking delegation from Japan’s Consulate-General offices in Dubai visited Epson’s stand at GITEX Global Today. Consul-General Jun Imanishi, Deputy Consul-General Hiromi Kakuta and Consul, Chief of Economic Section, Manabu Hosonuma, were briefed on Epson’s ambitious plans for growth in the region and its strong network of local partnerships during the visit.

Epson’s GITEX Global stand this year celebrates the company’s strong Japanese heritage, showcasing how its technology has enriched lives and created a better world for more than 80 years thanks to its combined philosophies of sho-sho-sei, meaning ‘compact, precise and efficient’, and monozukuri, which refers to the art and science of manufacturing.

The booth demonstrates the precision and quality of Epson’s scanners, printers and projectors through rich displays and renditions of Japanese artworks and cultural symbols including a print that draws inspiration from Hokusai’s iconic The Great Wave off Kanagawa, as well as images of Koi carp, which represent good luck, prosperity and vitality, and a flock of cranes, known in Japan as the ‘bird of happiness’. The company is reimagining what disruptive innovation can do for consumers, businesses, and the planet with a visionary approach to one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Visitors to GITEX can see the Epson stand until Friday in Hall 4, stand H4-B50, at GITEX Global, which runs until October 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Epson META-CWA

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. With craft and care at its core, Epson’s regional operation - Epson META-CWA, brings the company’s high quality and eco-conscious solutions in printing, scanning, visual display, manufacturing, and lifestyle categories to more than 80 countries across the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia. Building on its 80-year legacy as an iconic Japanese technology pioneer, the company is reimagining what disruptive innovation can do for consumers, businesses, and the planet with a visionary approach to one of the world’s most dynamic regions. www.epson.ae

About Epson Middle East

Epson Middle East oversees Epson’s operations in the Middle East markets. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Epson Middle East works closely with a network of resellers and distributors across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, ensuring the availability of its wide, technologically advanced product range to businesses and consumers in the region. www.epson-middleeast.com

