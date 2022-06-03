Dubai - One of Dubai’s most sought-after industry events, the Construction Technology Festival (CTF), is back for its fifth edition. The event will showcase how digitalisation and advanced technologies are shaping construction and real estate industries. It will be held at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina on 7th and 8th June.

Supported by the Saudi Contractors Authority, CTF expects more than 400 attendees. Global leaders in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) will share their insights and provide digital solutions that help design, build, and handover assets faster and more efficiently whilst focusing on better sustainability.

More than 150 expert speakers from leading organisations globally will discuss changing industry practices, including digital transformation, virtual construction, modern methods of construction, ways to decarbonise the built environment, shifting to cloud, and many more engaging topics. Real experiences in the implementation of more than 10 digital disciplines will be revealed from IOT to Machine Learning and the Metaverse.

For the first time, CTF will also host a ‘PropTech Focus’, allowing the event to bring together the entire value chain and focus on how technology can be better scaled across each discipline. The PropTech Track will introduce digital asset management, property management, facility and community management and how digital innovations can increase asset value, reduce operational costs and deliver better experiences for end-users.

On 8th June, CTF will host the annual Construction Technology Awards. These Awards celebrate outstanding examples of digital implementation, transformation and leadership that have helped deliver projects with improved design, efficiency, cost, sustainability, workplace safety, and occupancy wellness.

With a shortlist of almost 100 people, projects and organisations across 17 categories, the Awards will welcome more than 300 attendees from across the industry. The Awards recognise the contribution to the sector being made by every shortlisted finalist in categories that include BIM Project of the Year, Digital Twin, Sustainable Organisation, Rising Star, Woman in ConTech and ConTech Leader. The shortlisted finalists can be viewed here.

CTF is organised by Ventures Connect, a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the MENA region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision-makers across various industries.

Why attend CTF?

CTF 2022’s theme is embracing innovation and sustainability within the built environment. Rapid technological developments are changing the way construction companies work, and how projects are delivered and handed over. Digitalisation is paving the way for Construction 4.0, and the event honours individuals, organisations and projects that have embraced change. Optimisation, efficiency, and cost control play a key role in the adoption of digital technologies, and CTF is where key stakeholders and leaders can discuss strategies and solutions to bring greater efficiency to the industry.

“As the Festival has grown in popularity, we wanted its focus to better scale technology across the entire value chain, from early-stage design to operating a building or community more efficiently. By adding PropTech into our Festival, and with our top tier speakers throughout, we now have end-to-end reach,” said Katie Briggs, Show Director, Construction Technology Festival, and Partner, b2b Connect.

Industry Leaders

Attendees can expect to explore pressing industry topics as over 150 speakers take to the stage, including members of prestigious organisations such as JLL, Atkins, DAMAC Properties, Microsoft, Emaar Economic City KSA, Abu Dhabi Energy Services,The Red Sea Development Company, and more as part of the lineup.

Agenda topics include the Internet of Things, machine learning, the cloud, predictive data, digital twins, BIM, BMS/CAFM software and others that are set to transform the industry.

CTF is supported by a range of sponsors and partners, including Oracle Construction & Engineering, Yardi, Urban Surveys, Procore, RIB CCS, Knauf, Milwaukee, Conser Consulting Engineering Services, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Polypipe Middle East, Constal, Concr, SenseHawk, Signax Software, AMANA, Wakecap, AKSA Power Generation, Tactive Software Systems, Gulf Construction, Digital Construction Hub, CIOB, and News on Projects.

