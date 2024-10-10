Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Construction Technology ConFex KSA (CTF KSA) is back for its 4th edition, bringing together the brightest minds and innovators in the construction and technology sectors to advance the Kingdom's most ambitious Giga projects. The conference will take place on 23rd October 2024 at the Crowne Plaza RDC in Riyadh.

With Saudi Arabia's booming project market and the scale of ongoing mega and giga projects, innovations in construction technology (ConTech) are crucial. The 2024 edition of CTF KSA will focus on critical themes, including performance & efficiency, viability & competitive edge and climate & well-being, addressing the evolving demands of the sector. CTF KSA is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), marking a significant step towards strengthening collaboration and driving innovation in the Kingdom's construction sector.

“CTF KSA has become a key event in the Kingdom’s construction landscape, highlighting the importance of innovation in driving the future of Saudi Arabia’s built environment. The event offers a platform for global leaders, developers, and innovators to exchange ideas, adopt sustainable practices, and explore digital tools that will enable faster, smarter, and safer construction. At WakeCap, we look forward to contributing to the discussions that will help shape the future of construction in the region,” Dr. Hassan Albawi, PhD, Founder, WakeCap

One major trend this year is the growing demand for in-Kingdom data centres, driven by data residency laws and a limited number of local cloud providers, complicating digital transformation. Meanwhile, AI adoption is accelerating, with companies integrating AI into document governance, design automation, and data management.

Another focus of the event is integrating technology to manage supply chain challenges. As giga projects accelerate, tech solutions for tracking and resource visibility are crucial for timely asset delivery. Integration remains a challenge, particularly in harmonising data across the project lifecycle.

CTF KSA 2024 will also highlight advancements in social sustainability, particularly post-COP28, focusing on safety, wellness, inclusion, and accessibility in the built environment. Sustainability is a priority, with projects integrating digital tools to monitor carbon footprints and emphasising lifecycle analysis and waste management in execution.

Emerging technologies such as AI, digital twins, and cloud-based platforms are set to further transform the industry. Visualisation and collaboration tools are gaining traction, enabling immersive environments from design through construction and operations, while providing the data needed for informed decisions.

The event is expected to attract over 800 attendees, including top 100 project owners, contractors, and developers in the Kingdom, alongside leading construction technology providers. The agenda features over 80 expert speakers and 50 sponsors, including key players like Oracle, Autodesk, WakeCap, EllisDon, Angelswing, and Xpedeon. These companies, alongside other global innovators, will showcase cutting-edge solutions for smarter, greener, and more efficient project delivery.

CTF KSA 2024 will feature a prestigious awards ceremony honouring individuals, projects, and organisations that have advanced innovation and sustainability in the construction sector. With 21 awards, the ceremony will recognize achievements exemplifying best practices and transformative approaches.

A new addition to this year’s event is the CTF 101 Talks, a series designed to cover the fundamentals of construction technology. These sessions will guide attendees through key steps for implementing digital twins, building digital ecosystems from the ground up, and adopting common data environments.

With the Kingdom’s ambitious giga projects crossing the $1.25 trillion mark, the need for digital and sustainable approaches has never been greater. CTF KSA 2024 offers an unparalleled platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, making it an unmissable event for industry leaders and innovators driving the future of construction in the region.

CTF KSA 2024 is proudly supported by leading sponsors, including WakeCap, Dewalt-Stanley Black & Decker, ECC, Dessert Board, EllisDon, Omran Tech, Danaos Software Solutions, ZW Soft, Khatib & Alami, Alacakaya, Oracle, Reconstruct, VREX, Nomitech, Lupa Technology, Assystem, Procore, AtkinRealis, Amana, Dubox, Kontrad, Pulse IOT, Angelswing, Zoho, Alec, Alemco, LINQ, Technical Xperts Group, Foxit, Egnyte, Arka Modular, Modent, FirstBIT, Xpedeon, Bentley, Onsite, AISC and Nesma & Partners. Additionally, CTF KSA is supported by esteemed knowledge partners, including Ventures Onsite, DcHub, SCAVO, and CIOB.

For more information and to secure a spot at CTF KSA 2024, please visit www.ctf-ksa.com

-Ends-

About Ventures Connect:

Ventures Connect is a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the Middle East and Africa Region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision-makers across various industries.

b2b Connect provides content development across a range of business-to-business formats, designing and managing events for industry-leading clients in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT). With a team of senior media professionals, b2b Connect delivers innovative business-to-business solutions, sponsorship and exhibition revenues, industry research, market analysis, and trade missions.

Established in 2002, Ventures Middle East (VME) is an international management consulting company offering strategic business advisory services across the GCC and the wider MENA region. With a multinational executive leadership team, VME empowers clients with access to an established business network, market insights, and the competitive edge necessary for success. VME covers all sectors and industries.

Media Contact

Tazeen Jafri,

PR Consultant

jafri.tazeen@gmail.com