Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin was named as one of the 100 Images RetailME Icons of Retail at an exclusive celebration and awards gala held on 14th June at the Address Dubai Marina.



Organised by Images RetailME, a retail intelligence media brand in the Middle East, the Icons of Retail Awards recognised the outstanding achievements and invaluable contributions of aspirational and transformational retail leaders in the MENA region.



Mr. McLoughlin was acknowledged for his visionary leadership that has resulted in Dubai Duty Free's success in retailing for 40 years now.



Prior to the evening awards gala, McLoughlin was one of the speakers at the Images RetailME symposium on transformational retail leadership entitled “THINK! I CAN!”. The one-day programme, which focused on the idea of decoding ‘what makes an ICON’, aimed at creating a day of learning for the retail industry and to help create the industry’s next Icons.

During his session, where he was interviewed by DXB Today host Katie Overy, McLoughlin talked about his role on Dubai Duty Free’s 40 years of retail success.



On receiving the award, McLoughlin said, "I’m deeply honoured and very touched to be named as one of the 100 Icons of Retail in the MENA region. My thanks to Images RetailME team for organising the event and thanks to the jury. As always, my thanks to our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and to our extraordinary team of employees."



As a tribute to all the Icons, a first-of-its-kind ICONS Book was also launched that evening.



The ICONS of Retail Yearbook is an initiative to recognise the transformational achievements of MENA’s most powerful retail personalities who have, through their efforts, brought about iconic changes to the domain of retail.



The honorees list divided into four segments – the Legacy Makers, the Visionaries, the Trailblazers, and the Disruptors, has been painstakingly compiled following a year-long process of research, analysis, and adjudication. Joining McLoughlin in the list are Patrick Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group, Renuka Jagtiani, CEO of Landmark Group, M. A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International and Toufic Kreidieh, CEO of Brands for Less to name a few.



McLoughlin was accompanied by his wife Breeda at the awards gala, along with Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail and Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing.



