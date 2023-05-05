Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin, was presented with the unique and one-tme Pearl Achievement Award for “Outstanding Contribution to the Travel Industry”, which was created specially to mark the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), taking place from 1st to 4th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The ATM, which is organised by RX Global, is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East attracting around 34,000 visitors including 2,000 exhibitors from 150 countries. As part of its 30th year, Mr. McLoughlin was invited to speak on Dubai Duty Free’s 40 years of retail success and its role in strengthening Dubai’s reputation as a leading international tourist destination. He was interviewed by Euro News Bureau Chief Middle East Jane Witherspoon.

After his session, Mr. McLoughlin was presented with the Pearl Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Travel Industry by Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, RX Global who commented: "It is an absolute privilege to present you with the prestigious Pearl Achievement Award. I am delighted to share this accolade with you in recognition of the incredible contribution that Dubai Duty Free, under your stewardship, has made to tourism and the economy in a career that spans over 40 years. We thank you for all that you’ve done and wish you even more success in the future."

On receiving the award, McLoughlin said, "I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive this special award and my thanks to the organisers of the ATM for giving me this one-time award as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations. I attribute it absolutely and totally to our team of staff and the effort they make in making our business successful, and, of course, to our Chairman, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum."

Joining McLoughlin at the event was Ramesh Cidambi, COO; Salah Tahlak, Joint COO; and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President, Marketing.