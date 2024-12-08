Following its successful launch in Ajman, the 23rd cycle of the "Clean UAE" campaign, organised by Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, continued its impactful journey with a significant event in Dubai. In collaboration with Dubai Municipality, the campaign's second stop on Saturday, 7th December, saw an impressive turnout of 8,396 enthusiastic volunteers. Participants gathered in Bur Ruwayyah area, where they were distributed across four locations, collectively covering over 10 kilometers in their efforts to protect and preserve the environment.

The volunteers, adorning specially designed cotton T-shirts and caps were equipped with cotton gloves, biodegradable garbage bags. Together, they collected 5,863 kg of waste including recyclables that were further segregated from the general waste and sent to local recycling factories, thus contributing to significant environmental benefits.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, highlighted the importance of the "Clean UAE" campaign, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and in supported by Dubai Municipality. She described it as the largest community-driven environmental protection initiative in the UAE and a key contributor to the "Year of Sustainability."

Over the past 23 years, the campaign has played a pivotal role in raising awareness of environmental issues and inspiring behavioural change across all sectors, ingaging private, government, academic, hospitality, families, and individuals of all ages, genders, nationalities, religions and social backgrounds.

Ms. Al Mar’ashi emphasised the campaign's longstanding slogan, “Together for a Better Environment,” which has united people since 1991 in an unbiased and inclusive effort to protect the environment.

She explained that the campaign works to address the dangers of pollution and its impact on environment and public health and also seeks to foster community engagement through active participation in volunteer activities.

She further explained that EEG ensures its programmes are designed to align with global objectives, embodying the principle of "Think globally, act locally." The Clean UAE campaign is a prime example of this approach, directly supporting several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 15: Life on Land, and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Engineer Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, stated: “Our participation in this campaign aligns with the significant environmental milestones the UAE is celebrating this year, beginning with the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, 'may God protect him,' designating 2024 as the Year of Sustainability under the theme 'Today for Tomorrow.'Dubai Municipality, represented by the Waste Operations Department, has provided comprehensive logistical support for this initiative, reflecting its commitment to fostering community participation in preserving the city’s cleanliness and aesthetic appeal. This effort underscores the principle of partnership across private, governmental and civil sectors to achieve shared goals. Dubai Municipality remains a pioneer in promoting volunteerism to serve the nation, society, and the local environment, further enhancing the UAE’s global standing in competitiveness indicators and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030”.

He added, “This year, the Clean UAE campaign extends beyond traditional activities like cleaning public spaces and beaches. It emphasises the individual’s role in reducing waste through reuse, while also raising social and environmental responsibility among community members. The campaign aims to elevate environmental awareness across all segments of society, highlighting the collective and individual responsibilities in protecting and nurturing our environment.”

Ibrahim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik Company PJSC, said: “As a community, we all have a shared responsibility to protect our planet and the environment. We are proud to collaborate with the Emirates Environmental Group for the 23rd edition of the Clean UAE Campaign. This initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to advance sustainable development and environmental conservation efforts within the UAE. Together, we can create a better future for the generations to come.”

Ms. Al Mar’ashi extended her deepest appreciation to the campaign's main sponsors, McDonald’s UAE, for their exceptional support and invaluable partnership to the Clean UAE since its inception in 2002. She also expressed her delight at the joining of Salik as a main sponsor this year.

Ms. Al Mar’ashi gave due recognition to the important contributions of the supporting sponsors—Abu Dhabi Terminals, CANPACK Middle East, Dubai Investments and Farnek—as well as the supporting entities, including Abela & Co., Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Byrne Equipment Rental, Del Monte, Fujairah Plastic Factories and Oasis Water. Her heartfelt thanks also went to the CSR partner, the Arabia CSR Network, for playing a critical role in the success of the campaign. Additionally, she expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism and Dubai Sustainable Tourism for their support.

She concluded, “At EEG, we firmly believe that fostering a sense of responsibility across all sectors of the society will accelerate our nation’s journey towards a circular economy and pave the way for climate neutrality. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

About:

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.