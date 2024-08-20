Doha, Qatar: Cityscape Qatar, the nation's premier real estate event, is set to return for its 12th edition from 13-15 October 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Qatar. This year’s event will be co-located with Index Design Qatar and Big 5 Construct Qatar, offering a unique platform for industry professionals, homebuyers, and investors to delve into the latest real estate and development market trends and investment opportunities.

Building on a legacy of over a decade, Cityscape Qatar continues to attract significant international attention, expecting more than 10,000 visitors and featuring over 90 exhibitors from around the globe. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage with leading international developers, such as Qetaifan Projects - Cityscape Qatar’s Platinum Sponsor, Qatari Diar, UDC, Barwa, Al Waab City, and Ariane Real Estate. These developers will present a diverse portfolio of properties, offering a glimpse into the dynamic Qatari real estate market.

In 2023, Qatar's real estate sector experienced significant growth, with data from the Qatari Ministry of Justice revealing 3,579 transactions valued at QAR 16.703 billion ($4.59 billion). This robust performance is attributed to a combination of factors, including strong GDP growth, a rising population, ample job opportunities, and government policies that actively support the sector.

Noteworthy completions included projects such as Madinatna in Al Wukair and several towers in Lusail City. Furthermore, ongoing sales initiatives for developments like Les Vagues Residences in Qetaifan Island North and Crystal Residence in Gewan Island reflected the dynamic growth within this sector.

Qatar offers a compelling investment opportunity, driven by its robust economy and commitment to diversification. With a stable economic landscape and one of the highest GDPs per capita globally, Qatar's continued infrastructure development, particularly following the FIFA World Cup, presents lucrative prospects for investors across various sectors. Moreover, the country is known for its business-friendly environment, supported by incentives for foreign investors and a strong regulatory framework. These factors make Qatar an attractive destination for investment.

Cityscape Qatar 2024 stands as a crucial event for those interested in Qatar's expanding real estate market, offering a platform to gain valuable insights and explore significant investment opportunities.

To register for Cityscape Qatar, please visit: Cityscape Qatar Registration.

About Cityscape Qatar

Cityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate event, bringing together industry professionals, investors, and homebuyers to explore the latest developments and trends in the real estate market. With a legacy spanning 12 years, the event features a wide range of exhibitors, including top developers and service providers, and offers valuable networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a showcase of premier properties. Cityscape Qatar is an essential platform for those looking to invest in Qatar's dynamic real estate sector, providing a comprehensive view of market opportunities and innovations.​​​​​​