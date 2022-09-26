2022 has been the largest and strongest edition of the expo so far

Cityscape has received unprecedent success in terms of onsite sales, visitor turnout and organization of the show

The Egyptian real estate market remains a very attractive to investments haven due to the development of infrastructure and urban areas

Egypt, Cairo: Cityscape, Egypt’s most trusted and exclusive property show in the Middle East, concluded its 11th edition yesterday, after a successful four days at The Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC). The 2022 event witnessed record sales from exhibitors and an unprecedent numbers of visitors making the expo the most successful edition to date.

Held under the patronage and support of The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the expo grew in size, spanning across 23,000 sqm2, 4 exhibition halls, featuring over 70 real estate brokers and developers and welcomed more than 26,000 participants looking for real estate investment opportunities across Egypt and beyond.

Mohamed Talaat, Marketing and Business Development Director at Arabia Development Company said: “The 2022 edition of Cityscape is the strongest, where the first day witnessed a great turnout of visitors and continued during the whole duration of the expo. The number of participants was unexpected for us, and we believe that the real estate developers who did not participate in this year’s edition have missed a great opportunity. He continued “The expo organization was more than wonderful, visitors’ registrations via QR Code made it easier for the people to visit the expo and for the developers to coordinate sales meetings with the targeted clients”.

Perryhan Gamal, Marketing Manager from Al Ahly Sabbour Development said, "This year's edition is completely different. Since the first day, the flood of visitors was unexpected. This is our fifth year to participate in Cityscape. However, this is the first time that meet different type of clientele that suit our projects”. Perryhan added “We would like to thank Cityscape team for the wonderful organization, the smooth registration process, and for the text messages that were regularly sent including expo updates that was very helpful for our sales team.”

Amr Ismail, Marketing Director at PRE developments said “we are extremely happy with the turnout of Cityscape Egypt 2022. It is indeed the biggest edition ever where we witnessed since day 1 an amazing flow of visitors despite the show’s first day being a weekday”. Amr stated, “we succeeded in securing a large number of sales meetings and we would like to extend our gratitude for the expo organizers for the mega marketing campaign of Cityscape 2022 including regular social media posts and text messages with expo updates that definitely helped in enlarging the event traffic”.

Robier Daniel, Cityscape Exhibition Manager said: “We are proud of successfully concluding the 11th edition of Cityscape, the largest edition ever. Despite all the global economic challenges, the expo witnessed a 10% increase in the number of participating companies along with a great number of exhibitors participating for the first time which led to an unprecedented number of visitors and sales.”

Daniel continued "The Egyptian market is very attractive for investments, especially after the increased development in infrastructure projects and real estate expansions that Egypt is witnessing through the implementation of a number of new cities, especially in the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein Towers, and the North Coast. All these projects contributed in attracting a large number of international clients to invest in Egypt”.

The next edition of Cityscape Egypt is set to take place from the 20-23 September 2023 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

-Ends-

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate exhibitions globally. The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking and micro-analysis via in-person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts and customized articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia. For more information visit www.cityscapeegypt.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com