DUBAI – The second edition of Expo City Dubai’s Cities in Action Forum has concluded with the launch of new partnerships and programmes that will catalyse action around the future of urban development ahead of the Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum taking place from 27-29 October 2025.

The Cities in Action Forum brought together more than 500 thought leaders, investors, innovators and decision-makers from the public and private sector for a series of keynote speeches, workshops and discussions to explore the challenges and opportunities around the future of urban living in the region. Across two days, delegates were also able to learn more about Expo City as an exemplar of innovative, sustainable urban development and discover the exceptional opportunities it offers investors and innovators.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “Expo City Dubai was built to be a city that fosters collaboration, drives economic growth and serves as a model for sustainable urban development. From Expo 2020 Dubai to COP28, we have proven that cities can be platforms for action, bringing decision-makers together to tackle global challenges, pioneering regenerative urban spaces and integrating creativity, play and wellbeing into our everyday lives.

“In October this year we will continue this journey as we host the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum. We will continue to lend our own experiences and ambitions to the acceleration of real-world progress towards world-wide goals. In so doing we will not just be contributing to the global conversation, but once more setting the global agenda.”

A catalyst for knowledge-sharing and impact

The forum included the launch of the Expo City Dubai Urban Framework, an innovative platform for cities around the world to benchmark themselves against 30-plus international standards, as well as Expo City’s own values-led urban metrics across critical areas including social value creation, SME-integration, innovation and international cooperation.

Taking learnings from Expo City’s experience in building a city that balances human needs with environmental stewardship, the framework also aggregates metrics from existing international performance indices, enabling cities to conduct their own ‘health check’, the results of which can lead to tangible action for improvement and inform strategic planning and investment decisions.

A milestone moment for the future of cities

The Cities in Action Forum also marked the official opening of registrations for the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025APCS) & Mayors’ Forum, an initiative of Brisbane City Council, which is taking place in the Middle East for the first time in the event’s 30-year history.

2025APCS is set to attract hundreds of mayors and city leaders and more than 1,000 executives, entrepreneurs, industry experts and young professionals. Designed and delivered by Expo City Dubai, the event is the latest milestone in its journey to shape the future of cities while powering economic growth and deeper collaboration across sectors worldwide.

In parallel to 2025APCS, Expo City will also host the Sustainable Destinations Summit 2025, organised by Green Destinations, which aims to advance sustainable tourism strategies and collaboration among city and regional leaders.

A platform for partnerships

A number of partnerships came to fruition at the Cities in Action Forum, with Dubai Chambers and Emicool signing agreements with Expo City Dubai to become Major Partner and Partner of 2025APCS respectively. AIM Congress, UN Habitat, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry - Dubai Branch (FICCI) and the Arab Urban Development Institute (AUDI) also signed APCS-focused agreements, reflecting a commitment to working with Expo City to deliver long-term value for cities and businesses seeking trade and investment opportunities in the region and beyond.

Coming on the heels of Expo City’s master plan gaining pre-certification in the LEED Cities and Communities and WELL Community standards, the city also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Green Building Council to advance net-zero carbon construction practices and materials in the UAE.

A lynchpin between Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai is uniquely positioned at the centre of Dubai’s future growth, with its innovative free zone and business ecosystem home to the industries driving the delivery of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and residential properties and commercial plots representing unparalleled opportunities for future-focused residents, investors and developers.

Delegate passes to the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum start from AED 2,608.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)