With over 50 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Cinfa is an absolute leader in the Spanish market, both in terms of values and drug units sold in retail pharmacies, and is present in over 100 countries worldwide, where it is well acclaimed for its focus on safety and quality.

The European pharmaceutical laboratory Cinfa has organized a unique gala dinner that brought together HE Minister of Public Health in Qatar; HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar, Javier Carbajosa Sánchez and Group CEO of Khalid Group/Khalid Scientific, Dr. Hisham Al Hout. It is also important to mention a large representation from the Qatari medical community at the gala.

The gala was marked by the presence of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of Spain in Qatar and Spanish business stablished in Qatar with the main objective of showing our commitment with the medical community and institutions to continue growing together. This emphasizes the new opportunities that are opening up between the two countries and the desirability of being present in the region.

European Excellence with Global Impact

As a 100% Spanish-owned enterprise, Cinfa has consistently demonstrated its dedication to improve healthcare accessibility while maintaining the highest quality standards. In its home country, it dominates the pharmaceutical market, leading both in terms of product value and the number of treatments dispensed in retail pharmacies.

Cinfa's mission extends far beyond Spain's borders. Operating in over 100 countries, it is tirelessly working to ensure its healthcare solutions are accessible to people worldwide. Its impressive global reach is a testament to its commitment to health and well-being on a global scale.

Innovation at the Core

Cinfa's commitment to innovation is evident through its substantial investments in Research and Development, totaling a remarkable $440 million over the past decade. It has assembled a team in the R&D area with over 130 dedicated to advance healthcare solutions.

Additionally, Cinfa collaborates with more than 80 universities and research centers across the globe, fostering an environment of continuous improvement and advancement.

Diverse Product Categories and Quality Assurance

Cinfa's product range is comprehensive, covering Prescription Medicines, Consumer Health Care (CHC) Solutions, Mobility, and Personal Care products. This diversity allows it to cater to a wide range of healthcare needs, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in healthcare.

Operating with unwavering dedication to quality, Cinfa holds authorizations from esteemed regulatory bodies like the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. This commitment ensures that its products consistently meet the highest quality standards, providing peace of mind to healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Global Reach with a Regional Focus

Cinfa's global presence extends to regions such as the Middle East, Central America, and Southeast Asia. In addition to these regions, it also operates in several countries in Africa where its products are sold under the Cinfa brand. In the Middle East, Cinfa has made a significant impact, collaborating with more than 8,500 medical centers and pharmacies in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

A Commitment to Social Responsibility

Cinfa is more than just a pharmaceutical company; it's a responsible corporate citizen. Through numerous Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Cinfa is actively contributing to the universalization of healthcare. It is dedicated to make a positive impact on the communities it serves, further emphasizing its mission of 'Authentic Accessible Care.'

Thus, the Group CEO of Khalid Group/Khalid Scientific, Dr. Hisham Al Hout, has highlighted that “Khalid Scientific Pharma Division, as Cinfa’s exclusive partner in Qatar, together we will continue improving healthcare, enhancing the quality of life, and contributing to society’s betterment. We celebrate our collective achievements and unwavering dedication to healthcare excellence” and HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar, Javier Carbajosa Sánchez, has concluded saying that the Spanish Embassy is fully committed to supporting business initiatives that will strengthen the private sectors of both countries, as well as the commercial relations between Spain and Qatar.

