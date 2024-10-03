Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CIBSE said it will be conducting CIBSE Week 2024, a series of events focusing on building services engineering, from October 28 to November 1 in Dubai.

CIBSE’s President, Fiona Cousins, and CIBSE’s CEO, Ruth Carter, will be taking a leading role in the planned extensive series of discussions, focusing on climate resilience and progressive strategies for improving building performance. Cousins and Carter will be visiting the UAE and Saudi Arabia to participate in key activities that further the cause of building services engineering in the region.

The event’s highlights will include conferences that bring together industry stakeholders to explore innovative approaches to retrofitting and climate resilience. Cousins and Carter will engage in strategic collaborations with prominent universities, fostering academic and practical advancements in sustainable building practices. Additionally, their visit will include high-level roundtable discussions with leading figures in the industry, aimed at addressing issues related to climate resilience and sustainable building solutions. The itinerary also includes tours of some of the region’s most exciting projects, providing an insight into the latest advancements in building technology.

CIBSE Week will also feature the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with major industry partners. The agreements are set to reinforce CIBSE’s commitment to advancing sustainable building practices and driving progress in the GCC region.

The event will also feature the 6th Edition of the CIBSE Awards, which has a mandate to recognise exceptional performance in building services, spread over 29 competitive categories. With over 300 attendees expected – including major consultants, contractors, manufacturers and suppliers – the CIBSE Awards will feature marquee participation of Cousins and Carter, making it an unparalleled platform for networking and celebrating industry milestones.

“We are thrilled to provide a platform that not only honours excellence but also fosters sustainable practices and innovative solutions within building services engineering,” said Imran Shaikh, CIBSE UAE Chapter. “The 2024 CIBSE Week and its Awards aim to highlight the outstanding progress in the field, supporting the goals set for COP 28.

“We invite you to join us during this exciting week as we celebrate excellence, innovation and sustainability in the building service industry.”

To participate in the CIBSE UAE Annual Awards, please contact uae@cibse.org.

