Doha, Qatar - Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, hosted the inaugural event of the fourth edition of the "Little Employee" initiative on Thursday.

The event, held in collaboration with departments housed at Multaqa (Education City Student Center), saw participation from Qatar Debate, Student Life, Education City Operations, Information Technology, Asset Management, and QCDC employees.

The event witnessed over 34 children of the participating entities at Multaqa enjoying a day accompanied by their parents, immersing themselves closely in their workplace environment to explore its diverse specializations. The "Little Employee" initiative, a longstanding program organized by QCDC over the years, aims to inspire younger generations and cultivate an early interest in career culture.

The Little Employee Multaqa Day activities included interactive group activities, including a presentation by QCDC experts introducing the initiative and highlighting best practices to maximize participant benefits. The day concluded with the distribution of participation certificates to children, detailing their hours of work and the institutions they volunteered with, encouraging them to engage in further career development activities such as internships, volunteering, and more.

For more information about Qatar Career Development Center and the Little Employee initiative, please visit the following link: https://qcdc.org.qa/events/little-employee/.

-Ends-

Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

To stay updated on our center's activities on social media, follow our accounts on: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.qa