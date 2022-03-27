DUBAI: Mr. M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister (CM) of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the state floor at India Pavilion, EXPO2020 Dubai yesterday in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Minister of Tolerance & Commissioner General of Dubai Expo 2020. The state will showcase its business potential and cultural heritage during its four-day participation at the India Pavilion.

Speaking during the inauguration event, Mr. Stalin thanked the Dubai Government for organizing the Expo2020. He said that the state pavilion will showcase the growth, development and opportunities across industrial parks, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors during the Tamil Nadu Week.

As part of the Tamil Nadu Week, CM Stalin along with the state delegation will be meeting the UAE investors council, Indian businesses in the UAE, professional groups and CEOs of top global firms in Dubai. The CM will also be visiting Abu Dhabi to hold various B2B, G2G meetings with the ministries and attending a diaspora event hosted by Abu Dhabi Tamil Sangam.

The key focus sectors in the state of Tamil Nadu are Automobiles and Auto-components, Defense, Aerospace, Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, Electronics and Food Processing industries. The state’s participation during the Expo will be to showcase the investment opportunities in these core areas.

Tamil Nadu is one of the most well-connected states in the country with 4 major ports, 6 airports and an extensive roadway system. The state also offers skilled manpower with almost 50% of India’s technical skill development institutes and stands 1st in India in technical education & research. Additionally, the state offers industry friendly governance with 110 industrial parks, 45 Domestic Tariff Zones (DTZ) and 49 Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Almost 74 companies out of Fortune 500 countries have established their presence due to the state’s conducive business environment. The state also offers a Digital Accelerator Program to attract start-ups from the U.S. and in India to start business in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Week will conclude on 31st March.

