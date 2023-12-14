Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Chattels & More, a leading name in furniture and décor, unveiled the winners of its highly anticipated Chattels & More Dubai Home Festival Sustainable Design Contest at a grand award ceremony on 11 December. The event took place at the Chattels & More store located in the iconic Mall of the Emirates.

The nationwide design competition, launched by Chattels & More as part of the 5th edition of the Dubai Home Festival, provided a platform for emerging designers and students to showcase their creative prowess by reimagining “&" chair emblem from the brand's logo. After months of anticipation, the finalists were revealed on October 20th, and Alaa Al Nahlawi and Hind Khalid Al Suwaidi, from Dubai National School emerged as the winners in the Public and School categories respectively. The winning designs are set to be produced, displayed and sold at the store’s Mall of the Emirates outlet, with proceeds from the sales benefitting a sustainability project by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The award ceremony was a momentous occasion, recognizing the outstanding talents in both categories. The esteemed Grand Panel featured luminaries such as Easa Saleh Al Gurg, CEO of ESAG Group, Adrian Shaw, CEO of Chattels & More, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Mohamed Feras AVP Retail at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), and Nisrine El Lababidi, Founder & Design Director of Harf Noon Design Studio, who played a pivotal role in selecting the ultimate winners.

Speaking on the successful contest, Adrian Shaw, CEO of Chattels & More, said, “This experience has brought us one step closer to our mission of becoming the most loved brand in the UAE. We felt the need to give back to the amazing community we are a part of, and we are proud to support and nurture local talents while encouraging future sustainable living.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “The Dubai Home Festival Sustainable Design Contest is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary local design talent and to showcase the city’s sustainability credentials. By recognising the worthy winners, DFRE and our partners Chattels & More were able to celebrate the passion and dedication of Dubai’s design enthusiasts and encourage a new generation of conscious home design. At DFRE, we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote creativity and sustainability alongside our private sector partners, and we look forward to seeing the lasting impact of these creative projects on the city’s design landscape.”

Finalists witnessed their visionary designs in life-size, crafted by Al Gurg Joinery, and had the privilege of presenting their concepts to the distinguished Grand Panel. The event focused on aesthetics, sustainability, and innovation in chair design, aiming to showcase exceptional talent across the nation. The competition aims to inspire a new generation of conscious furniture design in alignment with the UAE’s COP28 vision.

In the spirit of recognition, the winner from the Public category received a generous AED 50,000 cash prize, while second and third places were rewarded with substantial shopping vouchers worth AED 5,000 each. The School Category saw the 1st place winner receiving a Macbook Pro and AED 5,000 cash prize with the runners up awarded with an Ipad and AED1,500 each. All participants received a special 35% discount at Chattels & More. [KM1]

Visitors on 11 December witnessed the unveiling of these exceptional designs and also had the opportunity to explore Chattels & More’s extensive range. For more information about Chattels & More Dubai Home Festival’s Sustainable Design Contest, visit www.chattelsandmore.com.

About Chattels & More:

Chattels & More, a homegrown brand within the esteemed Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, that takes pride in the art of being different. The brand offers a lifestyle experience committed to the transformation of homes into purpose-built havens. Striking a harmonious balance between aesthetics and utility, the brand ensures that styling spaces remains an enjoyable experience that brings out the best of those residing within in.

Winner of the ‘Décor Retailer of the Year’ Award 2018 from Design Middle East magazine, the brand showcases meticulously chosen decor pieces acquired from European artisans and vendors. Chattels & More specializes in contemporary, functional, and sophisticated furniture that makes a distinct statement while catering to a wide array of preferences. The essence of Chattels & More lies in the celebration of individuality, offering a canvas for self-expression through visual and sensory elements, effectively converting living spaces into extensions of personal identity.

Chattels & More showrooms can be found in the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall, Oud Metha, Deira - Eithad Road, Dalma Mall and Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

[KM1]Ouidad to double check