Senior leaders to share insights into successful careers in luxury retail with young national talent

UAE, Dubai: Chalhoub Group announced its participation at leading UAE careers fair, Ru’ya Careers UAE 2023, as part of its continuous efforts to inspire and attract local youth across the nation. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 19 to 21 September, the careers fair serves as a vital platform for Chalhoub Group to fast-track its Emiratisation efforts through engaging with national talents and establishing valuable connections.

Designed with Emirati youth at the forefront, Chalhoub Group’s booth will offer visitors a transformative journey of self-discovery and personal growth, equipping young nationals with the essential tools needed to explore their full potential. Chalhoub Group aims to fill 28 key vacancies during the careers fair, strengthening its Emirati workforce and further emphasising the organisation's dedication to fostering a people-centred work environment. Using touch screens at the booth, visitors will be able to apply immediately for roles via the Group’s website recruitment page, as well as learning more about careers in luxury fashion and beauty.

The highlight of the engagement is the rich program put together by senior leaders from across Chalhoub Group who will be there to share their backgrounds, career insights and guidance in an informal coffee-shop setting. The event serves as an inspiring call for individuals to align their unique abilities and strengths with the diverse spectrum of career opportunities and positions available within the company.

Wassim Eid, President of People and Culture at Chalhoub Group commented: " Nurturing national talent is a fundamental pillar of our Group’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) commitment. Through our participation in Ru’ya careers fair UAE, we aim to inspire the next generation of Emiratis to pursue careers in the luxury industry. In 2022, our Emirati workforce grew by 148%, this reflects our dedication to generating interest in the luxury retail industry and increasing awareness of career development for local talent.”

Our Group has invested in numerous programmes and partnerships to empower local talent, including its National Graduate Program with an intake of 13 national graduates scheduled for January 2024. The Group also recently launched its Work Experience Programme in partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology and the UAE Ministry of Education as part of a recent MoU to promote the integration of youth into the luxury retail sector - equipping Emirati students with the essential functional and professional skills needed for embarking on their careers.

-Ends-

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, in its endeavour to excel as a hybrid retailer, has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and over 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories. More recently, the Group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken with the customer at heart. Be it constantly reinventing itself or focusing on innovation to provide luxury experiences at over 750+ experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps, each touch point leads to delighting the customer.

Today, Chalhoub Group stands for 14,000 skilled and talented professionals across seven countries, whose cohesive efforts have resulted in the Group being ranked third in the Middle East and first in Saudi Arabia as a Great Place to Work®.

To keep the innovation journey going, the Group has set up “The Greenhouse”, which is not just an innovation hub, but also an incubator space and accelerator for start-ups and small businesses in the region and internationally. This is just one of the several initiatives taken by the Group to reinvent itself, catalysed by forward thinking and future proofing. The Group has also been embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy with a clear commitment towards people, partners and the planet, and by being a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.