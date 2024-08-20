Sharjah: Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) and Alaan, a leading provider of digital business spending solutions, recently hosted ‘Chai with Alaan x SPC Free Zone’, a dynamic networking event at the Rove Downtown Hotel in Dubai. The event, which brought together a diverse group of business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals, provided a unique platform for attendees to explore emerging market opportunities, foster business collaborations, and gain valuable insights from UAE’s leading market players.

Mr. Saif Alsuwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, in his opening remarks emphasised the importance of creating spaces where entrepreneurs can engage, learn, and grow together, and stated, “We are excited to gather for this special networking event. In today’s rapidly evolving market, understanding the strategies that drive sustainable growth is more important than ever. Our esteemed panellists bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I am confident that their insights will be both enlightening and actionable.”

For his part, Mr. William Saad, General Manager of Alaan, noted: “Sustainable business growth requires a strategic blend of cost management and innovation. To be successful, business owners and entrepreneurs need to stay ahead of digital innovations, changes in commercial laws where they operate, and so on. This platform highlighted how businesses can balance multiple factors to be resilient and thrive in today’s environment. We're excited to partner with SPC Free Zone to bring the UAE’s #1 smart corporate card to their clientele.”

Experts highlight key components of success in a freezone environment

The centrepiece of the event was an insightful panel discussion titled “Optimising Your Business for Growth” featuring Andreea Andron, B2C Sales Head at SPC Free Zone, and Mr. William Saad, General Manager of Alaan. Both panellists shared their expertise on the critical aspects of starting and managing a business in the UAE, particularly within the free zone environment. The discussion covered essential topics such as Growth Hacking, Financial Planning, Cost Management, Creating a Business Plan, Identifying the Right Target Audience, and Industry Trends and Forecasts.

Attendees had the opportunity to gain first hand advice from these commercial leaders, learning about the strategic considerations necessary for success in the UAE’s competitive market. The event highlighted the advantages of free zones in offering streamlined processes, supportive infrastructure, and access to vibrant business communities, which can significantly ease the challenges faced by new entrepreneurs.

This gathering reinforced SPC Free Zone’s commitment to supporting business development in Sharjah, creating meaningful opportunities for engagement and offering valuable networking opportunities within the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Open dialogue and networking

Beyond the panel, Chai with Alaan x SPC Free Zone served as a vital networking platform. Attendees engaged with like-minded peers, exploring potential collaborations and discussing ways to capitalise on emerging market opportunities. The event’s informal setting fostered open dialogue, allowing participants to exchange ideas, share experiences, and build connections that could drive future business growth.