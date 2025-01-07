Dubai, UAE: Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, in partnership with Century Financial, proudly hosted the highly anticipated live draw for the UAE Polo Federation Cup 2025. This prestigious event, which is set to be one of the largest tournaments in the history of the UAE Polo Federation, will see nine elite teams competing for glory on the polo field.

The live draw marked the official launch of the tournament, creating excitement among players, patrons, and polo enthusiasts across the region. Held in an exclusive pre-event gathering, the draw determined the tournament schedule and matchups for the nine participating teams, promising a season of high-intensity action, strategy, and teamwork.

Speaking at the live draw, Shaheen Akbari, Executive Director at Century Financial, stated, "Century Financial is honored to partner with Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club for the UAE Polo Federation Cup 2025. Polo, often regarded as the sport of kings, embodies precision, discipline, and excellence — values that align seamlessly with our ethos at Century Financial. This collaboration represents our commitment to supporting the UAE's sports and cultural landscape while providing our clients and partners with a truly extraordinary experience. As a proud homegrown company, we are dedicated to fostering local talent and supporting local sports initiatives that contribute to the growth and global recognition of the UAE."

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Dubai, the UAE Polo Federation Cup 2025 will be an unforgettable blend of sport, culture, and luxury. With the grand finals on January 19, 2025, this highly anticipated tournament will showcase fierce competition while celebrating Dubai’s dynamic spirit.