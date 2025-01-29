Annual meeting will convene retail sector expertise and leaders from around the world on February 4-5 2025 in Riyadh

The announcement follows a successful 2024 partnership between Cenomi Centers and RLC Global Forum

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce a refreshed and renewed strategic partnership with the 2025 RLC Global Forum, supporting the platform for another year.

Taking place on 4-5 February 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the highly anticipated event brings together global powerhouses, innovators and leaders across the retail sector to discuss the most important issues affecting the industry today.

This year’s gathering takes place as Saudi Arabia’s retail market shows remarkable resilience and growth, totaling SAR 37.4 billion in Q3 2024, against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty. Furthermore, the Saudi retail sector is expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% to 2028, reaching a total value of $142 billion; Cenomi Centers is at the forefront of this progress.

Across the two-day event there will be more than 100 speakers and over 600 companies present, alongside influential media analysts and partners. Regional and global leaders, CEOs and entrepreneurs will debate how to deliver growth and development across the sector, discussing strategy, innovation and key industry trends. Other distinguished partners to be involved include Diriyah Company, Apparel Group, Chalhoub Group and Panda Retail Company

Announcing the news, Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, said “Our strategic partnership with the RLC Global Forum comes at an exciting time of expansion for Cenomi Centers, with our groundbreaking Jawharat Jeddah and Riyadh retail developments set to launch in 2025, changing the shape of the Saudi retail sector. We are thrilled to once again be championing the global retail industry at this leading event and look forward to some lively discussion on how what we do informs economies on both a local, national and international level.”

Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum, said "Our partnership with Cenomi Centers reflects a shared ambition to shape the future of retail in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Together, we are not only addressing today’s challenges but also driving meaningful conversations and actions that will define the next era of retail. This collaboration empowers Saudi Arabia’s retail sector to set new global benchmarks in resilience, growth, and innovation.

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with more than 4,500 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

About the RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential global retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change. The Forum marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle’s (RLC’s) decade-long mission to connect and empower leaders within the retail sector. Through high-level discussions and strategic cross-industry initiatives, the Forum addresses the long-term forces shaping a brighter future for retail and its interconnected sectors. https://rlcglobalforum.com/