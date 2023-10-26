Sharjah: World-famous media personality Bassem Youssef will be one of the highlights of the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), taking place from 1-12 November at the Sharjah Expo Centre. The globally recognised television star is set to lead a panel discussion on Friday, November 10th, at 8 PM, as well as hosting a book signing event for his latest publication, 'Nadia in a Magical Adventure.' This enchanting book unveils the inspiring story of a young girl with an unwavering passion for collecting dolls, who courageously preserves her Egyptian heritage despite her family's relocation to America at the age of six years old.

This panel discussion is a component of SIBF's overarching mission, which is to present an expansive programme featuring a rich variety of cultural and artistic events. The aim is to enrich visitors' understanding and appreciation of various fields, cultivating a lifelong love for reading. It also serves as a platform for engaging with prominent local and international personalities from diverse fields who have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape through their unique contributions and exceptional works.

From cardiac surgeon to a TV star

Bassem Youssef is a globally renowned Arab media figure who originally graduated from Cairo University's Faculty of Medicine in 1998, dedicating himself to a successful career as a cardiac surgeon spanning 13 years. In 2011, he made a significant career transition into the media realm by launching ‘The B+ Show’ on YouTube, which garnered remarkable success and ultimately paved the way for his television debut in 2012.

In recognition of his influence and impact, Time Magazine included Bassem in its prestigious list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013. He also made guest appearances on renowned international programs such as ‘The Daily Show’ with Jon Stewart and ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert.

Beyond his media achievements, Bassem Youssef is committed to educating his audience on the importance of nutrition and health. He established the ‘Plant B TV’ platform and YouTube channel, where he promotes plant-based diets by leveraging his unique blend of medical expertise and media prowess to deliver educational and impactful content. Youssef has also been actively involved in various charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the “Don't Turn a Blind Eye” campaign supporting the visually impaired, the “Our Children Are a Trust” campaign combating violence against children, and the “No to Harassment” campaign addressing the issue of sexual harassment. He also holds the position of resident fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics, where he conducts lectures and workshops.