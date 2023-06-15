Almaty, Kazakhstan — Huawei Middle East and Central Asia hosted the 2023 Carrier Partner Forum, an event that brought together industry leaders to discuss the vital role of carrier partners in shaping a sustainable future. The forum, held on the sidelines of the Huawei Middle East & Central (ME&CA) Asia Tech Carnival 2023 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, showcased Huawei's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and collaboration for unlocking remarkable opportunities in the face of pressing global challenges.

The Huawei ME&CA Tech Carnival 2023 is the company's flagship annual event which took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, for the first time. Under the theme 'Leading Digital Infrastructure for New Value Together', the event gathered industry opinion leaders from the ME&CA region to explore the infinite possibilities of digitalization.

As digital transformation continues to disrupt industries worldwide, carriers have recognized the need to innovate their B2B service offerings to cater to the unique needs of enterprise businesses across various industries. This transformation is enabling carriers to deliver end-to-end solutions that address the complex challenges of the modern digital landscape, empowering enterprises to succeed in today's rapidly evolving marketplace.

In his keynote address, "Unleashing the Potential of Carriers, Partners, and Innovative Solutions”, David Shi, President of Huawei Enterprise Middle East & Central Asia, highlighted the three pillars of digital industries: Connectivity, Sustainability, and Talents. Shi recognized carriers as core players in providing connectivity technology that creates value for enterprises while emphasizing the need for Green ICT solutions to achieve a sustainable digital economy.

The urgency to address issues like climate change and resource scarcity has reached unprecedented levels. Huawei recognizes the pivotal role played by carriers in national digital transformation and the digital economy. The company invited industry leaders to share their insights and expertise, aiming to pave the way toward a future empowered by cutting-edge technology.

During his keynote presentation titled "The World is not Enough," Safder Nazir, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, underscored the magnitude of challenges facing nations, including climate change. He highlighted the role of a National Digital Twin in supporting country strategies and plans whilst building smarter nations. Nazir also showcased Huawei's game-changing capabilities, which support National Digital Twins with revolutionary speed, accuracy and volume of data, stating, "Every country needs a National Digital Twin program, digitizing the physical to realize the digital, for improved decision-making, national resilience, and effective use of resources."

Andrew Beklemishev, Vice President CIS, IDC, discussed the topic "Road to Net Zero" and highlighted how telecom companies can lead sustainability efforts in a Digital-First world. He stated, "Employing advanced technologies such as Digital Twins, AI, and Network-as-a-Service, telecom companies can effectively reduce their carbon footprint." Collaboration and ecosystem orchestration with Telcos were identified as critical elements in achieving sustainability goals.

Ali Aljariri, Senior Manager, Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), highlighted the significance of fostering partnerships with technology partners. Moro Hub and Huawei joined forces as pioneers in digital transformation, providing eco-friendly IT services and driving the operations of Moro Hub’s largest solar powered green data center in the world according to Guinness World Record. He added, "Through successful digital transformation with Huawei, Moro Hub drives collaboration for a sustainable future, fuels digital innovation, and champions green initiatives."

The Carrier Partner Forum highlighted Huawei's commitment to creating win-win scenarios with carrier partners and supporting their end-to-end digital transformation. Huawei’s carrier enterprise solutions enable carriers to launch a series of smart solutions for digital transformation across various industry verticals such as hospitaity, healthcare, education & retail based on technologies such as 5G2B, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), SD-WAN, Wi-Fi 7, Future-oriented Passive Optical LAN (POL), Storage Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything (F2F2X) solution, and flexible cloud services, all aimed at addressing sustainability challenges.

Further, partners heard of Huawei's plans for increased future investments and the efforts the company puts into ecosystem development to drive growth. As a catalyst and enabler, Huawei is investing in their partners’ ecosystem with training, enablement & joint market development programs dedicated to empowering its Carrier Partners to drive enterprise business growth and success.

