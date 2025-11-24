Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following a highly successful debut earlier this year, Carbon Forward Middle East (CFME) will return for its second edition as part of the World Future Energy Summit, a three-day exhibition and conference, now approaching its eighteenth edition.

The summit forms a central part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), hosted by Masdar. Since 2008, the World Future Energy Summit has steadily grown in size, scale and influence to become known as the region’s flagship initiative for advancing renewable energy transformations and decarbonisation.

Organised by Carbon Pulse and Redshaw Advisors, in strategic partnership with Offset8 Capital, CFME 2026 will once again convene global and regional leaders to explore how carbon markets can accelerate climate action and sustainable investment across the Middle East and beyond.

As the Middle East’s only dedicated carbon markets conference, CFME 2026 will build on the momentum of its inaugural event, which drew government officials, investors, financial institutions, project developers, and industry leaders from sectors crucial to the decarbonisation of global economies, including aviation, oil and gas and manufacturing.

“Carbon markets are no longer a niche solution – they’re becoming the connective tissue of global decarbonisation,” said Michelle Whitfield, Event Director of Carbon Forward. “Under the umbrella the World Future Energy Summit, we are amplifying the conversation around integrity, scalability, and innovation in carbon trading at a time when the world needs more effective vehicles for mobilising green capital and encouraging sustainable investment trends.”

A Platform for Climate Finance and Policy Innovation

CFME 2026 will provide a critical forum for dialogue on how carbon markets, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and new compliance mechanisms can unlock finance for both climate mitigation and adaptation purposes in emerging and developed economies alike.

Working in collaboration with the World Future Energy Summit further strengthens CFME’s mission to broaden access to international expertise, deepen cross-sector partnerships, and position the UAE as a growing hub for climate finance, carbon trading, and sustainable innovation.

“We are proud to support platforms like Carbon Forward Middle East, as they are essential for translating ambition into implementation,” commented Shyam Parmar, Event Director of the World Future Energy Summit. “Together, we’re shaping a future where finance and technology work in tandem to accelerate the world’s journey to net zero. Carbon markets are a big piece of this puzzle, and putting a viable price on carbon is a prerequisite for incentivising companies to track, measure and ultimately reduce their own emissions.”

In 2025, the World Future Energy Summit attracted over 50,000 participants and 455 exhibiting companies from more than 60 countries, uniting global experts, policy makers, government representatives, CEOs, and innovators under a shared vision for a sustainable future. CFME 2026 will utilise this globally collaborative platform to further expand the Middle East’s influence in global carbon markets, while engineering new pathways towards sustainable growth.

Programme Highlights

The two-day conference will feature high-level keynotes, expert panels, and interactive sessions focusing on:

State of play in the carbon markets of the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey

Article 6 operationalisation and regional readiness

Regional implications of carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs)

Development of regional compliance and voluntary carbon markets

Understanding carbon pricing and taxation frameworks

Updates on the EU and UK Emissions Trading Systems

Decarbonisation pathways and the implementation of the CORSIA international offsetting scheme for aviation

Carbon credit investment, trading, and risk management

Nature-based and engineered carbon removal solutions

The programme will also highlight the region’s increasing role in climate finance, focusing on scaling high-quality carbon projects, strengthening investor confidence, and fostering cross-border cooperation.

About Carbon Forward

Carbon Forward is a leading international platform for in-depth discussion, training, and analysis of carbon markets and climate policy. Through its annual events in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Carbon Forward brings together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to exchange insights and accelerate effective climate action.

About Offset8 Capital

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Offset8 Capital is a sustainability-focused investment firm supporting the growth of high-integrity carbon markets. The firm partners with leading developers, technologies, and financial institutions to mobilise capital for impactful climate solutions worldwide.

World Future Energy Summit:

As the largest event during ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit continues to be a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in renewable energy and sustainability. Now entering its 18th edition, the Summit has established itself as a vital platform bridging policy with real-world action and business growth.

The 2026 edition, taking place from 13–15 January, will feature more than 800 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion, and the debut of the Greenpeace Cinema. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to join conferences led by 300+ industry experts, explore nine exhibition halls showcasing breakthrough products and solutions, and connect with more than 50,000 participants from across the globe.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.

For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

