Exclusive and exceptional offers for companies, families and groups are available at the Majlis

Abu Dhabi – Capital 360 Event Experiences and Capital Catering +, both subsidiaries of ADNEC Group, today announced that the Capital Majlis will return to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and take place for the first time at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Within the framework of ADNEC Group’s vision for the Holy Month celebrations, visitors to the Capital Majlis in both locations will be able to experience the most distinguished and luxurious five-star Ramadan meals through Iftar buffets and à la carte Suhoor menus in a comfortable atmosphere characterized by sophistication, comfort, and pleasure that reflects the spirit of Ramadan.

In its new look, the Capital Majlis will reflect the spirituality of this Month by hosting enjoyable family events within a beautiful Ramadan setting. During the month, the Majlis will also provide exclusive and unique offers for companies, families and groups to enjoy the finest Ramadan cuisine prepared by accomplished and award-winning chefs. The award-winning five-star Majlis will provide an extensive range of exceptional and well-known local and international dishes.

Capital 360 Event Experiences and Capital Catering + are pleased to welcome all partners and guests to the most luxurious and elegant Ramadan Majlis experiences in new and refined settings in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain that are characterized by unique sophistication and luxury.

Capital Majlis will offer special packages for groups and will also serve as a superb venue for networking events between companies or clients. Custom menus will be available to ensure exceptional experiences along with entertainment options to enhance every memorable gathering.

For the first time, ADNEC Centre Al Ain hosts the Capital Majlis and provides the city of Al Ain with a new Ramadan option for companies and families to share happy experiences and enjoy the distinguished services provided by Capital 360 Event Experiences and Capital Catering + as two of the most eminent service companies in the UAE and wider region.

The highest level of services will be provided to the guests in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain through an expanded Majlis with an increased number of seats and tables incorporated in an innovative new design. With more than 18,000 people attending over the course of Ramadan in 2023, last year’s Capital Majlis was an outstanding success.

In Al Ain, ADNEC Centre Al Ain is an ideal setting for the Capital Majlis where the outstanding architectural heritage design of the Centre reflects ancient traditions. Located in the city’s heart, the Centre provides an exceptional venue for exhibitions, conferences, weddings, and other special events.

Subject to the sighting of the crescent moon that signifies the start of Ramadan Month, the Capital Majlis in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will provide Iftar and Suhoor starting from the call to prayer for Maghrib until 3 o’clock in the morning until the month’s end. Free parking is available at both ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain. Children are welcome to attend Iftar only, and all guests are kindly requested to adhere to a modest and respectful dress code in line with the Holy Month.

Please contact Capital Majlis via their website at www.capitalmajlis.ae or by email at capitalmajlis@adnec.ae. Corporate and group reservations can also be made for the Majlis at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi by calling 02 406 4962 and at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.