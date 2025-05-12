The 31st edition of CABSAT to host 700+ brands and attract more than 18,000 visitors

IntegrateME returns for a third year to bring together 750+ marques from the Pro AV industry

SATExpo premier edition unites 140+ exhibiting brands and 8,000 space sector professionals

Dubai, UAE: Three powerhouse events—CABSAT, Integrate Middle East (Integrate ME), and the inaugural SATExpo Middle East—launch tomorrow (May 13) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), uniting global innovators across media, broadcast, satellite, and Pro AV to shape tomorrow’s digital landscape.

Taking place from May 13 to May 15, the 31st edition of CABSAT will host over 700 brands from the media, technology and entertainment industry, with dedicated international pavilions, including China, France, and Germany, which will spotlight the latest advancements in broadcast and communications.

CABSAT 2025 will feature:

Content Congress: High-stakes debates on AI’s ethical impact, AR/VR storytelling, and the $100B+ creator economy.

Co-Production Salon: Exclusive pitch forum for MENA content producers to be connected with regional giant production houses, OTT platforms, TV networks, and content investors.

Studio City Tour: Behind-the-scenes access to futuristic production tech, including the Middle East’s only deep-water filming tank.

CABSAT TV & Podcast: Live coverage and expert interviews from the floor.

The three-day event is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors and will serve as a pivotal destination to foster collaborations and explore the latest industry trends.

Reinforcing this vision, Panasonic—a cornerstone exhibitor—highlights its role in driving the event’s collaborative spirit and technological ambitions.

Carl Pocknell, Division Head & General Manager- System Solutions & Communications Division, said "Panasonic is proud to return to CABSAT, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in entertainment and technology. As a leading exhibitor, we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower content creators and industry professionals to push creative boundaries. CABSAT serves as a strategic platform to showcase our latest advancements in Broadcast and Projector technology, fostering meaningful collaborations and shaping the future of the industry.”

Co-located with CABSAT, Integrate Middle East returns to highlight Pro AV’s role in reshaping retail, entertainment, and enterprise engagement, with 700+ brands combining the latest digital signage, interactive displays, control systems, spatial audio, and live event technologies, and connecting 10,000 visiting Pro AV innovators and buyers with the MEASA’s booming markets.

Alison Pei, Commercial Manager at NEEWER, said: "Integrate Middle East has rapidly become a key platform for showcasing innovation in the AV and media space. At NEEWER, we are proud to contribute to this transformation by presenting our latest advancements in photography, live streaming and video technology. This exhibition offers the perfect opportunity to highlight how we have built a fully integrated ecosystem that seamlessly integrates social, commercial and creative solutions for content creation."

SATExpo 2025 debut edition:

15 international SATCOM market top players – including E’shailsat, Intersputnik, and Eutelsat - and over 8000 industry professionals.

SATExpo Summit 2025 bring together industry leaders, technology experts, and policymakers.

Highlights include keynote by Prof. Dr. Klaus Schilling, exploring pioneering satellite missions and ethical imperatives for interplanetary tech, plus a Fireside Chat with Prof. Sherif Sedky on the new African Space Agency.

Amidst this global convergence of knowledge and innovation, ABS—a key player in advancing regional connectivity—emphasises its mission to bridge gaps through cutting-edge solution

Rasha Shokr, Public Relations Director at Nilesat, said: "It is an honour for Nilesat to participate in SATExpo 2025, reaffirming our deep-rooted commitment to the values, ethics and rich cultural legacy of our Egyptian, Arab and African heritage. As a proud Egyptian satellite enterprise, we are dedicated to advancing the future of media broadcasting and communications throughout the Middle East and North Africa region. As one of the region’s leading satellite operators, Nilesat delivers a wide range of services, including direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting, satellite broadband, and advanced communication solutions across Egypt and the wider MENA landscape."

Shokr further noted: "Our satellite operations team is at the heart of this mission, ensuring excellence through world-class teleport services, gateway operations and expert consultancy. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we continue to empower broadcasters and service providers with seamless, reliable and powerful satellite solutions."

As media industries converge and digital consumption accelerates, the trifecta of events - CABSAT 2025, Integrate Middle East and SATExpo Middle East – are set to forge partnerships, challenge conventions, and unlock the innovation, from May 13 – 15 at DWTC.

About CABSAT:

With a history of over 30 years, CABSAT is the only specialised event that draws more than 14,000 business professionals from the MEASA region’s media, content, and digital industries. Over the years, the event has welcomed the highest number of regional attendees, including engineers, system integrators, and broadcasters from the content creation, broadcast, and satellite industries, as well as content buyers, sellers, producers, and distributors. In line with its vision to provide a platform for business, networking, and knowledge sharing for the MEASA region’s media markets, CABSAT continues to work with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and content delivery companies to identify traits of success that will fuel the growth of the industry.

About Integrate Middle East:

Integrate Middle East is a leading forum and sourcing platform for the global AV and Media Technology community that connects technology leaders with integrated solution buyers from the Education, Media, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail, and Communication sectors. The platform provides an opportunity to expand businesses, gain access to cutting-edge solutions from the top broadcast, AV, and media technology providers worldwide, as well as discover the best practices established across markets. As an interactive platform for pro AV manufacturers and integrators, Integrate Middle East showcases a range of products and services, along with interactive learning zones, multi-conferencing demo areas, and smart home simulators.

About SATExpo:

A meticulously crafted exhibition to boost investment, forge global partnerships, and drive the exchange of innovative satellite technologies, thereby energising the growth and dynamism of the space economy in burgeoning markets.

Colocated with CABSAT, this event harnesses synergies between satellite communication, satellite services, broadcast, and digital media industries, offering a comprehensive platform for cross-sector collaboration in space technology innovation. In addition to highlighting the most important aspects of the space economy, the exhibition also features a buyers’ programme; an innovation capsule for start-ups; a carefully curated conference; a summit discussing regulation and investment, as well as a strategic networking forum.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC’s second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC’s recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com