UAE: More than 75 top-level speakers from national and international production, broadcast, and satellite industries will speak at CABSAT 2023, the flagship event for broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, and digital media and entertainment industries, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Conference pillars including the Content Congress, Sat Expo Summit, and Next Gen Content Screening will take place during the event, which is predicted to attract more than 14,000 visitors and over 340 exhibitors from 400 brands between May 16 to 18, 2023.

The Content Congress will give attendees the chance to learn about innovative technologies in the field by discussing the challenges in producing high-quality content as well as the ways to overcome them. Other topics set to be covered include the use of artificial intelligence (AI), esports as part of the Metaverse, reducing the carbon footprint of the film and TV industries, remote production, and how to stand out as a vlogger.

Speaking about his company’s role in the Content Congress, Crispin Dominic, Founder of Action Films said: “As part of our participation, we intend to highlight the significance of innovative technologies in developing high volume of content globally, which spans across numerous genres and countless industries including film. Through this conference, we aim to emphasise how innovations, such as AI, are revolutionising various production processes and the importance of adopting and incorporating such technologies for production companies to thrive and achieve higher degrees of excellence.”

A session themed ‘Woman Power: Shattering the Glass Screen’ will hear from leading female executives making substantial contributions to the entertainment sector, accelerating equality, inclusivity, and diversity. Other topics on the packed and dynamic agenda include ‘Uniting Film Commissions, Technology, and Tourism,’ ‘Case study: The Growth of Food Reality TV in the Region,’ ‘How the Internet Changed the Market Broadcast News,’ and ‘Traditional vs New: Podcasts & the Radio Industry?’

Also taking place at the 29th edition of CABSAT, the Sat Expo Summit is set to gather various regional and international satellite and space technology industry influencers including established executives, engineers, government officials, and diverse solution providers. Backed by gold sponsors Rivada Space Networks and Intelsat, this summit will highlight the significance of the satellite industry and its capacity to leverage various ground-breaking technologies such as AI and automation to improve satellite operations, in addition to discussing various ways to spearhead sustainable space activities.

Featured sessions include ‘Antenna Wars? The Flat Panel and Parabolic Evolving Paradigms,’ ‘New Space: The Re-invention Constant?’ ‘Creating a Diverse Satcoms Environment,’ and ‘5G and 6G Spectrum Management for further use of C-Band,’ when visitors will hear from high levels like Rhys Owen Morgan, General Manager of EMEA Media and Networks Sales at Intelsat Ventures Sàrl; Yassir Hassan, Director of Transmission Operations at ArabSat; Rami Isam Moh'd Nizam Al-Wazani, System Design Engineer at Spacebridge; and Joakim Espeland CEO of QuadSAT.

Exhibitors participating in CABSAT welcomed the chance to showcase their solutions and engage with learning opportunities for the entire industry’s eco-system.

Nataly Pieridou, Marketing Manager at Pierides TechnoSystems (SA) said: “We are extremely delighted to participate for the first time in CABSAT 2023 and exhibit our vast range of Integrated Solutions and Services that include HBB TV, OTT Solutions, Master Control, News Room, Playout Systems, to EFP/SNG Vans. Operating as a Systems Integrator and Distributor in the broadcasting and telecoms industry in SEE since 1996, we aim at expanding our business in the East Asia (EA) region. Our strategy is to create value for our customers, while remaining as a cutting-edge integrator, with technologically advanced solutions that adjust perfectly to their needs, leading them to the digital era.”

Fuad Aslanov, Vice-Chairman at Azercosmos commented: “Azercosmos is coming to CABSAT 2023 with a variety of telecommunication services and solutions, ranging from video broadcasting to high-speed and reliable data and much more, which are offered through Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 satellites. This exhibition sets the basis for our plans of development and cooperation projects in line with hosting the 74th International Astronautical Congress in October 2023.”

The new frontier of content will be explored as CABSAT’s NEXTGen Content Screening brings together the latest content offering from the Middle East and Africa across genres including anime, drama, kids, sports, comedy, action, mystery, and thriller, in English, Arabic, Turkish, Korean, Spanish, Hindi, and Urdu. The two-day event within CABSAT is expected to be the leading marketplace for MEA content producers, distributors, and buyers as well as inspiring upcoming filmmakers and content developers to display their own creative content.

CABSAT 2023 is set to present an unparalleled opportunity to hear from leading industry experts on a range of critical topics from the content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment industries in the MEA.

