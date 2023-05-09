At an awards ceremony on May 3 hosted by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), attendees were presented with RoSPA awards based on a strict criteria that examined their organisation’s health and safety management systems and culture, risk control and harm reduction.

The event marks the second year running RoSPA has hosted a Gala Dinner in the region, with top accolades going to Emirates Driving Institute, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ACCIONA Facility Services Middle East, and AES Martiza, to name just a few.

The official partner for this year’s RoSPA Awards is Croner-i, and the Dubai Gala Dinner was sponsored by NEBOSH.

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is one of the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the world. Now into its 67th year, the Awards have almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and a reach of over seven million employees. The programme recognises organisations’ commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, looking at entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Matt Cryer, Awards Standards Manager at RoSPA, said: “We are thrilled to be back here in Dubai with some of the world’s leading organisations. It is encouraging to see such commitment to health and safety. We would like to congratulate everyone who has received a RoSPA Award and applaud all those involved for helping to save lives and reduce accidents.”

Dee Arp, Chief Operating Officer at NEBOSH, said: “NEBOSH is delighted to return to the region this year to sponsor RoSPA’s Dubai Gala Dinner. As an organisation we focus on improving occupational health and safety through education, and we see our support of the RoSPA Awards as an extension of this. We commend all those who have taken part and demonstrated their commitment to saving lives.”

Ben Chaplin, Managing Director at Croner-i, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor for the RoSPA Awards and to help play a part in reducing accidents and preventing unnecessary injury and loss to life. Everyone who has taken part has shown exceptional commitment to health and safety – congratulations on your success!”