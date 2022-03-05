Kuwait: Burgan Bank has sponsored the 2022 Kuwait International Arabian Horse Championship, hosted by the Arabian Horse Center, Bait Al Arab. This sponsorship highlights the Bank’s commitment under its community-focused social responsibility program to supporting the sports culture in Kuwait, particularly the activities that are deeply rooted in the local cultural identity and heritage.

The Kuwait International Arabian Horse Championship aims at encouraging local breeders to improve and raise the production, quality, and performance of homegrown horses. This year’s tournament included the Ninth Kuwait International Arabian Horse Cup and the Kuwait-Egyptian Arabian Horse Cup. Both championships featured the participation of a large number of breeders and owners of purebred Arabian horses and drew large crowds of Arabian horse lovers.

The Bank’s support for this initiative is part of its dynamic full-fledged “ENGAGE—Together to Be The Change” community program, which focuses on promoting social welfare through educational, cultural, and health-driven initiatives. Through ENGAGE, Burgan Bank translates its values and vision for the role it plays as a driver of positive change in society’s welfare and development.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.