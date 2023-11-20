Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance announced its highly anticipated marathon, which took place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Jubail Industrial City. This event was a key initiative under Bupa Arabia's "Live Right" program, aimed at raising awareness about physical activity and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In collaboration with the Social Services Department of the Royal Commission in Jubail, the marathon aimed to unite residents of the Eastern Province for a day replete with fitness, camaraderie, and community engagement.

The marathon, which kicked off at 4:00 pm from Dareen Beach in Jubail Industrial City, offered three distinct races tailored to participants of diverse abilities and fitness levels. The 10-kilometer race catered to professionals, a 5-kilometer race for families, and a 3-kilometer race for children. Beyond the races, a dedicated recreational area hosted complementary sporting events, diverse food and beverage options, and entertaining activities with gifts for all participants.

Bupa Arabia was committed to planting over 5000 trees, correlating with the number of steps taken by the participants. This initiative was one of their environmental goals aimed at preserving and sustaining the environment.

A Healthy City

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company, underscored the significance of partnering with the Royal Commission in Jubail, stating, "Our collaboration reaffirmed our dedication to promoting physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle among Eastern Province residents, aligning seamlessly with the Vision 2030 objectives. This event was designed to forge community bonds and contribute to the establishment of a healthy city, emphasizing health and physical fitness as foundational elements for the Eastern Province's development and progress."

Nazer concluded, "The Bupa Marathon sought to convey a resounding message about the importance of sports engagement, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and elevating the quality of life for individuals and the community. This mission aligned seamlessly with the Vision 2030 goal of increasing the percentage of people engaging in sports at least once a week to 40% by the year 2030."

Live Right

In underlining the pivotal role of sporting events and awareness campaigns in advancing health consciousness and promoting physical well-being, Nazer highlighted the impactful initiatives of Bupa Arabia's "Live Right" program. Launched last year across key Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, the program revolved around five fundamental pillars: The Health Lounge, Physical Fitness, Awareness and Prevention, Mental Well-being, and Psychological Health. These pillars collectively aimed to instill healthy lifestyle habits.

Through the organization of engaging sessions encompassing health, sports, educational sessions, and recreation, Saudi families actively participated, with the added benefit of the presence of medical professionals and specialists to answer the questions of the attendees.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publicly listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity – a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com