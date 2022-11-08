The event coincided with the 25th anniversary of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance.

Ali Sheneamer: The Eastern Province event included interactive educational and virtual training sessions that covered a variety of health topics.

Dammam; With its focus on the health of society, Bupa Arabia hosted its third “Live Right” event in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4-5 at Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel Al-Khobar.

“Live Right” is a series of health awareness events launched by Bupa Arabia, with its first two events taking place in Jeddah in July, and in Riyadh in August. The Riyadh event alone recorded an attendance of more than 4,000 attendees.

Health awareness programs in general aim to promote a healthy lifestyle among the citizens and residents. Bupa Arabia’s “Live Right” initiative is in line with the Vision 2030 objectives of improving the quality of life of people and enabling them to lead healthier lifestyles.

Such awareness programs are also enjoying renewed attention because of the increase in the spread of life-threatening diseases such as COVID-19, which has negatively impacted the socioeconomic conditions in several countries.

Ali Sheneamer, chief business development officer at Bupa Arabia, said: "Bupa Arabia is one of the first companies that supplemented the efforts of the Saudi Ministry of Health in promoting health awareness in the community. The ‘Live Right’ program — which first launched its activities on July 21 in Jeddah — comes within this framework, and the recent event in the Eastern Province is an extension of the success we enjoyed with our Jeddah and Riyadh events.”

The awareness program in Alkhobar, which aimed to educate and inform the community, especially members of Bupa Arabia, on various aspects of a healthy life, was attended by more than 1,700 attendees.

Sheneamer said the event included various educational and virtual training sessions, sports activities as well as recreational and fun activities that families participated in.

“’Live Right’ is based on five main pillars, which are represented by five zones at the event. The first zone is the Health Lounge. The second is designated for physical fitness. The third focuses on preventive awareness provided through informative sessions, during which different types of diseases and their methods of prevention are discussed by experts. The fourth zone focuses on mental health and well-being. The fifth zone tackles weight management, aiming to help visitors transition to a healthier lifestyle.

25 Years of Impact

The “Live Right” event in the Eastern Province also marks Bupa Arabia’s 25th anniversary. Bupa Arabia is today one of the largest health insurance companies in Saudi Arabia, and is known for its pioneering role in upgrading health insurance services in the Kingdom.

The company was established in 1997, as a joint venture between the UK’s United British Association (BUPA), and Saudi Arabia’s Nazer Group. In 2008, Bupa Arabia gradually developed into a public joint stock company to represent one of the most successful IPOs for insurance companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publically listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity – a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com