El Gouna, Egypt: In a landmark collaboration blending technology with creative expression, BRIDGE and Instagram joined forces at El Gouna Film Festival 2025 in Egypt to present an AI-powered activation celebrating 50 years of Yousra’s cinematic legacy.

The immersive experience — developed using Meta AI — invited visitors to explore an interactive journey through half a century of cinema reimagined through intelligent design, data, and digital storytelling.

The initiative represents the shared vision of BRIDGE and Meta to advance the conversation around the future of entertainment innovation and is one of several key engagements designed to extend BRIDGE’s footprint within the media and creative economy, ahead of its flagship BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut event for media, content, and entertainment, taking place in Abu Dhabi from December 8–10, 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

A Collaboration Redefining Creative Engagement

The Instagram X Bridge experience at El Gouna underscored how AI-driven creativity can preserve legacy, amplify emotion, and create shared experiences that transcend geography. It brought together the tools of tomorrow with the artistry of the past, offering a glimpse into the future of how stories will be remembered and reimagined.

H.E. Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairperson of BRIDGE, said: “This collaboration captures the essence of BRIDGE — innovation, intelligence, and the creative power of storytelling. Together with Instagram, we turned a cinematic milestone into a technology-driven experience that engages audiences far beyond physical borders. Creativity today thrives at the intersection of art and data, entertainment and connectivity, and this partnership is living proof of that.”

“At BRIDGE, we aim to empower global voices through collaborations that challenge convention and expand human imagination. What took place in El Gouna is more than a celebration; it is a statement about how partnerships between creative minds and technology leaders can transform entertainment moments into global experiences. It reflects our belief that the future of communication is interactive, intelligent, and deeply human.”

"Through the ‘50 Years of Yousra’ initiative, Instagram celebrates a journey that embodies the essence of Egyptian and Arab creativity. For half a century, Yousra’s voice and performances have been milestones in the memory of generations; sincere, profound, and deeply connected to society’s aspirations. This tribute reflects our belief in the power of art to unite and inspire, just as Yousra has always done for her fans across the Arab world and beyond." Mohamed Omar, Strategic Partner Manager, Established Talents – Middle East and North Africa, Global Partnerships, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Commenting on the exhibition, the Egyptian superstar Yousra said: “Walking through the exhibition was like reliving my life all over again. Every corner held a memory, a story, or a face that shaped who I am today. It was emotional to see fifty years of work and love brought together in one space, not only for me, but for everyone who has been part of this journey. To share that with the audience in El Gouna, and now with the world through Instagram and BRIDGE, is a gift I will treasure forever."

Running from October 17 to 24, the event invited visitors to experience “The Yousra Exhibition” — an interactive journey powered by Meta AI, visual archives, and digital storytelling. Through intelligent design, guests engaged with defining moments from Yousra’s five-decade career, reimagined through the very innovation that drives today’s global content economy.

A Continuing Partnership Between BRIDGE and Meta

This initiative follows the recently announced BRIDGE × Meta global partnership, which will see Meta play a central role in BRIDGE Summit 2025. The collaboration underscores BRIDGE’s commitment to building a unified ecosystem that advances access to the content economy, nurtures creative industries, and reinforces entertainment diplomacy across borders.

Through its presence in prestigious industry events like El Gouna Film Festival, BRIDGE is strengthening its role as a convening platform for industries shaping the future of communication — from entertainment and technology to media and innovation. These engagements reinforce its mission to build a unified media ecosystem that promotes creative exchange, economic growth, and entertainment innovation worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.bridgesummit.com/en/