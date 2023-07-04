BNI UAE recorded over 30% growth in its membership and generated over 48% business growth compared to the previous year.



BNI UAE Chapter expansion in Dubai, Oman, and Bahrain commencing from July 20th.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Business Network International (BNI®) UAE proudly concludes its highly anticipated BNI Expo UAE 2023, held on June 24th, at the prestigious Le Meridian Hotel & Conference Centre. With the agenda 'Get Ahead of the Curve,' the event brought together a diverse range of business professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, providing an invaluable platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business growth. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of K. Kalimuthu, Consul (Economic, Trade & Commerce) at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, addressing the attendees on the growing importance of strategic partnerships in the thriving Dubai market for sustained success.



In the vibrant setting of the BNI Expo, around 900 attendees, including key industry delegates, exhibitors, and visitors from various nationalities, came together to forge connections, foster collaboration, and stimulate business growth through strategic networking opportunities. The event had approximately 75 trade booths exhibiting new-age business innovation and unique offerings catering to various sectors. Additionally, the event served as a pivotal platform for SMEs offering ample opportunities for collaboration and business expansion.



India and the UAE share a strong and enduring relationship not only in terms of business partnership but also due to geographical proximity and cultural familiarity.



Speaking about the long-standing partnership between the two countries, Mr. K. Kalimuthu, Consul (Economic, Trade & Commerce) at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, said, "The UAE government has consistently taken the lead in introducing initiatives to enhance trade and investment. Given that the UAE is our third-largest trading partner, it is imperative for both countries to cultivate a harmonious business environment. The recent launch of their ambitious plan, D33, which aims to double foreign trade and investment by 2023, revitalizes our efforts to strengthen our trade relations. In line with this, organizations like BNI play a vital role. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to BNI UAE for a successful year. The Expo event has truly showcased the vibrant business landscape and the potential for sustained success in the UAE market. It has brought businesses of diverse nationalities and regions together to connect and grow, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and supporting the development of a diverse and resilient economy."



Organized by BNI UAE, the BNI Expo presents a unique opportunity for professionals to blend innovation with referrals and establish invaluable business connections. Over the course of 18 years, BNI UAE has cultivated a thriving community of over 1,000 members, whose contributions have significantly fostered a conducive business environment in the region. Their combined efforts have generated business worth over 2.5 billion AED.



Presently, the organization operates through 22 strategically connected BNI chapters across the region. In 2023, BNI UAE recorded over 30% growth in its membership and generated over 48% more business compared to the previous year.



Speaking about the growth of BNI UAE, Bijay Shah, National Director of BNI UAE, said, "In today's dynamic business landscape, establishing strong connections and harnessing the power of collaboration is essential for achieving success. We take immense pride in being part of this journey towards business excellence. The remarkable response to the BNI Expo 2023 is a testament to the significant impact of referral-based business and its vast potential for individuals and organizations in the UAE. Moreover to that, considering the impressive growth of BNI UAE earlier this year, we are pleased to announce our decision to expand BNI UAE chapters within Dubai, as well as in Oman and Bahrain, starting from July 20th.



The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, covering a wide array of topics crucial to business success in the ever-evolving landscape of the UAE. Adding to the stellar lineup of speakers, Fahed Bizzari, a leading ChatGPT thought leader, brought valuable perspectives on the intersection of artificial intelligence, technology, and business growth.



Attendees of the BNI Annual Networking Event experienced a day filled with engaging conference content, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities. They had the chance to gain valuable insights from industry experts, learn about emerging trends, and acquire practical strategies to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities in today's competitive business environment.



About BNI UAE

BNI UAE is a thriving network of entrepreneurs and business professionals dedicated to fostering referral-based business growth and collaboration in the United Arab Emirates. BNI has over 305K global members worldwide, in 77 different countries, from over 300 different types of professions, all of whom have benefited from increased referral business as a result of BNI. BNI is registered as 'Bird Wing Enterprises DMCC' in the United Arab Emirates and there are over 1,000 members who have generated over AED20.06 Billion (over US$435 Million) in business through referrals since its inception in September 2005 to date. The philosophy of this organization is built upon the idea of “Givers Gain®”. By giving business to others, you will get business in return. This is predicated on the age-old idea of “What goes around, comes around.”



BNI EXPO

The BNI Expo is the flagship networking event in the UAE that provides a platform for entrepreneurs to come together, share experiences, and unlock new possibilities. BNI’s success lies in its ability to bring together a diverse group of entrepreneurs who share a common goal of business development and collaboration.



To know more please contact the BNI National office at information@bni.ae

