Justin Sun, Founder of TRON , Yat Siu, Founder, Animoca Brands , Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet and Alexander Chehade, General Manager, Binance, Dubai would be among the prominent speakers~

Dubai, UAE — Blockchain Life, the foremost global event in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sphere, is poised to make its triumphant return for its 11th edition. Set to be held on October 24-25, 2023 at the Dubai Festival Arena, this event promises to be a game-changer for the industry.

Drawing in Crypto Whales from every corner of the globe, this event has solidified its status as the preeminent global meeting point for the cryptocurrency community. Anticipated to welcome over 7,000 attendees from 120 countries, Blockchain Life 2023 will unite thought leaders, government officials, international corporate heads, investors, crypto aficionados, innovators, miners, blockchain developers, promising startup teams, and service providers.

Sergei Khitrov, the visionary founder behind Blockchain Life, expressed his eager anticipation, stating, " The UAE's proactive approach towards crypto adoption is a significant milestone for the global crypto community and a great opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs to leverage the potential of Web3. Blockchain Life provides the perfect platform for the brightest minds and boldest ideas in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space to network, share ideas and listen to some of the prominent personalities in the Web3 space. Blockchain Life 2023 is poised to leave an indelible mark on the cryptocurrency landscape”

This year's Blockchain Life promises to be a convergence of the brightest minds and boldest ideas in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space."

Some of the other Prominent Speakers

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni (CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center)

Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Listing.Help, Jets.Capital, and Blockchain Life)

Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation)

Nischal Shetty (CEO of Shardeum, CEO of WazirX)

Fred Thiel (Chairman and CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings)

For further information , registration and ticket details, please visit [Event Website]: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

About Blockchain Life

Legendary event, also known as Crypto Whales Meeting point, takes place for 11th time on October 24-25 in Dubai, Festival Arena. Forum gathers over 7000 attendees, 80 famous speakers and 3000 companies. Industry leaders meet here to discuss upcoming bull market trends, make exclusive deals, and learn insider information from each other.

Explore the future of Web3 and cryptocurrencies, while enjoying luxurious networking with Crypto Whales from all over the world.

Media Contact:

Hari Govindarajan

Luna PR

hari@lunapr.io