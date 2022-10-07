Zug Switzerland: The BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be hosting a VIP Reception event in Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

The event will take place on 8 October 2022 at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa and will feature an exclusive invite-only guest list. This includes members of the Royal Family, C-level executives and select members of the media.

The event will feature an evening of talks and panels from global industry experts. Attendees can also expect one-on-one sessions to learn more about BSV and find out more about its use cases of Blockchain in their domains.

Some of the notable guests who are scheduled to speak at the event include:

Marcin Zarakowski - Chief of Staff at BSV Blockchain Association

Bryan Daugherty - Co-founder of blockchain distribution network SmartLedger

Mohammed Ibrahim Jega - Co-founder of Domineum

Geoffrey Weli-Wosu - Co-founder of Domineum

Stephan Nilsson - Founder of UNISOT

Rohan Sharan - Founder of TimeChain Labs

Muhammad Salman Anjum, BSV MENA Hub Lead and Chief Mate of InvoiceMate said:

‘The BSV Hub for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia is working on several blockchain education and implementation projects to drive innovation in the UAE.

This event will include the rolling out of training programme in the Ras Al Khaimah to orient government decision makers and educate local developers and entrepreneurs on the capabilities of the BSV blockchain – an initiative that has already received great interest in the country.’

About the BSV Blockchain Association

The BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the BSV ecosystem. The Association supports the BSV blockchain as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world’s new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

