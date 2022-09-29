Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Big technology companies has offered public immersive metaverse activations and experiences, showcasing their innovative projects and metaverse real use cases. The new metaverse projects explore the huge potential of the new world and introduce unique and state-of-the-art technological solutions for the world’s critical challenges across key sectors.

This was on the sideline of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, organized by Dubai Future Foundation on 28 and 29 September 2022 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers. The Assembly was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

Microsoft, Binance, Bedu, Meta, Accenture, Mastercard and Metamall revealed how digital worlds have the power to shape existing and emerging industries, such as art, healthcare, education, gaming, space tourism and more.

Showcasing immersive mixed reality training with the HoloLens, Microsoft highlighted how immersive technology can close the skills gap, catalyze the Fourth Industrial Revolution, drive augmented reality-enabled workplaces and improve worker safety.

The American tech giant also demonstrated the future of healthcare with its medically certified cloud-based platform, the VSI HoloMedicine, which helps medical professionals with surgical planning, education, remote medical consultations, and more.

Binance plugged users into the evolution of gaming and metaverse finance with its Ultiverse and Orbofi virtual environments. The former offers a social gaming metaverse connected to web 3.0 with an immersive VR-compatible virtual world. Orbofi, meanwhile, is touted to be the world's first multi-chain social metaverse. It empowers businesses, communities, decentralized autonomous organizations, and others to create and grow tokenized communities in their own virtual lands that they own, build, populate with virtual experiences, and make money from.

Accenture forayed into immersive learning with a virtual booth designed to address the future of work and contribute towards building Dubai’s skilled workforce.

UAE’s BEDU allowed visitors and delegates to experience life on Mars, inspired by the Emirates’ trailblazing mission to the Red Planet. Users had the chance to discover what life on Mars would be like in the year 2117 – when the Emirates’ aims to build a human settlement on Mars. BEDU also showcased how popular art can be minted into virtual assets with NFTs.

Offering a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience, Metamall offered retail and real estate through a virtual lens through a variety of solutions including test tokens and customized avatars.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is the first event of its kind since His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the Dubai Metaverse Strategy in July. The strategy aims to add USD 4 billion to Dubai’s GDP, support 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and attract 1,000 companies specializing in blockchain and metaverse technologies to turn Dubai's into one of the world's top 10 metaverse economies.

The two-day event hosted more than 600 experts, 40 local and global organizations and technology companies participated in more than 25 sessions and workshops with more than 30 international speakers.

More information about the Dubai Metaverse Assembly can be found via the following link: www.dubaifuture.ae/ar/dubai-metaverse-assembly

