Manama, Bahrain: Beyon is joining hands with Faalyat to support IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain, as the event’s Platinum Partner. The highly anticipated triathlon event, organized by Faalyat, a Bahrain-based event management company, will take place on December 8 near Reef Island.

The partnership agreement was signed at Beyon’s Headquarters by Beyon Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa and Faalyat Managing Director & Board Member, Amal Almurbati.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain, now in its seventh edition, is a renowned half-distance Ironman encompassing 70.3 miles of challenging swim, bike, and run courses. This event has solidified Bahrain's position on the global map as a prime location for IRONMAN competitions and has become a key fixture on the Kingdom's annual sporting calendar.

The IRONMAN event is not only a test of physical prowess but also a celebration of Middle Eastern culture, with a weekend full of family-friendly events. The festivities include IRONKIDS on December 7 offering young athletes the opportunity to experience the excitement of competition, while enjoying the outdoors. Additionally, an expo village will provide a platform for various companies, including Beyon, to showcase their products to local and international audiences.

