Manama, Bahrain: The Beyon Group hosted Elevate 2023, its annual customer focussed technology forum introduced last year, bringing together over 300 invited enterprise customers from Bahrain’s public and private sectors.

The major event, which was attended by Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, was held at the Ritz Carlton Bahrain on Wednesday 13th September.

Under the theme, Digital Transformation Accelerated, Elevate is fast becoming the flagship technology event in the Kingdom of Bahrain, attended by business leaders, and bringing together expertise and resources from the Beyon digital companies and other local, regional and international organisations.

To launch the day’s proceedings, Beyon Chief Digital Growth Officer, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa gave a welcome address, highlighting the excellent progress made by Beyon’s digital companies during the past year, and outlining their key achievements and future plans.

Following the opening remarks, iGA’s Chief Executive, Mr. Mohamed Al Qaed delivered a speech, where he addressed the upcoming partnership between the iGA and Beyon Connect, which is aimed at enhancing the current eKey system used by citizens and residents through the utilization of the OneID application, Beyon Connect's digital identity platform. Al Qaed highlighted that this application is in line with both local and international laws and standards, with a focus on further enhancing the system by authorization services for individuals engaging in electronic transactions.

The event’s comprehensive agenda featured key presentations given by industry experts and international speakers, including Expel Co-Founder Yanek Koroff who discussed the changing paradigm of cyber defense, Nermin Hassan from Egypt Post who spoke on the topic of embracing digital postboxes for a sustainable future, and from Calligo - a provider of transformative data services, Adam Ryan and Tessa Jones gave a presentation about empowering data driven business through the lens of ESG.

Throughout the day, Beyon’s enterprise focussed companies, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions and Beyon Connect showcased their products and services range, and during breakout sessions introduced trending topics such as AI, Machine Learning, Cyber Security and more.

Batelco Chief Digital Growth Officer, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, ­“We were delighted to host Elevate for the 2nd year and very pleased with the excellent attendance from across the business sector. The event is an invaluable opportunity for us to engage with our customers and partners, while providing a platform to discuss emerging trends and how we can best support the enterprise sector. Furthermore, the wide range of presentations and panel discussions were informative and engaging and truly enriched the agenda.”

“On behalf of the Beyon Group, I would like to offer huge appreciation to the individual experts and companies that helped to make Elevate 2023 a great event. We look forward to future collaborations with the enterprise sector building on the success of today’s event,” Shaikh Mohamed added.

For more details, please visit www.beyoncyber.com, www.beyonsolutions.com www.beyonconnect.com

