Dubai has always been a city of firsts, a place where the extraordinary becomes reality and innovation knows no limits. From architectural marvels to pioneering experiences, the city consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology, setting new global benchmarks along the way.

This season, the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) - the city’s biggest-ever, most memorable annual celebration ever - is no different. Among the extraordinary day-in, day-out experiences taking over the city until 12 January 2025 is Dubai’s transformation into a breathtaking canvas of light, colour, and sound, redefining live entertainment with awe-inspiring technological marvels. This year’s epic 30th anniversary programme brings a sensory feast with its state-of-the-art twice-daily drone shows, mesmerising Dubai Lights installations, and the debut of fireworks-drones for the first time in the three-decade history of the festival. At the heart of these experiences lies groundbreaking technology, brought to life with larger-than-life spectacles unfolding through immersive storytelling.

At the forefront of bringing these extraordinary experiences to life is Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), which partners with leading innovators like AO Drones to deliver world-class entertainment that sets new standards for creativity and technology.

Kaltham Al Shamsi, Assistant Manager at DFRE explains: “The DSF Drones Show Presented by Emarat is nothing short of a masterclass in cutting-edge technology, sensory immersion, and innovative storytelling that redefines live entertainment. Our partnerships with innovative companies like AO Drones allow us to transform creative visions into reality, following months of meticulous planning and collaboration by a team of over 20 world-class specialists, including art directors, 3D animators, drone designers, music producers, and software engineers. Together, we have crafted every detail to perfection—from conceptualising a compelling storyline to final execution—bringing to life an awe-inspiring spectacle that honours the monumental 30th anniversary of DSF. We are proud to deliver such technology-driven entertainment that blends storytelling, creativity, and cutting-edge innovation to captivate audiences from all over the world.”

Deploying brand-new GPS software and a sophisticated communication system, a total of 1,000 state-of-the-art drones, with 4,000 propellers combined, operate with centimetre-level precision, choreographed to deliver stunning flying sculptures and luminous animations. Using advanced 3D software, their FPV (first-person view) pilots capture shows from spectacular angles, adding an extra layer of visual immersion.

Adding to the spectacular innovations of this year’s programme, spectators were invited to interact directly with the drone show. By scanning QR codes displayed mid-performance, viewers gained access to exclusive partner offers. Additionally, a unique "message board" feature allowed participants to submit names, emojis, and short messages via social media, with the best ones selected to appear in the sky during specific shows—bringing a deeply personal, interactive element to the spectacle.

This year’s debut of fireworks-drones - for the first-time-ever in DSF history - adds another layer of wonder to the festival entertainment line-up. Combining traditional fireworks with pyrotechnics and drone technology, these specialised drones carry up to 100 grams of pyrotechnics, delivering dazzling effects in perfect harmony with the choreography. Each drone integrates seamlessly with the lighting and animations, transforming the sky into a masterpiece of fire and light.

“DSF’s innovative and tech-driven entertainment has evolved dramatically over its 30 year history, reflecting advancements in technology and delivering dynamic experiences that have never been seen before across the city,” adds Al Shamsi. “By combining creativity with cutting-edge innovation, we are able to reimagine live entertainment and interactive experiences year after year. Whether through immersive installations, unique performances, or exciting collaborations, we focus on offering something for everyone, blending tradition with modernity to create moments that are both memorable and inclusive.”

But what’s truly noteworthy is that DSF’s tech-driven experiences extend far beyond the skies, seamlessly blending art and technology to transform Dubai into a city-wide canvas of art. This year’s brilliantly enhanced edition of Dubai Lights reimagines iconic city locations—including Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, City Walk, and Hatta—into immersive installations that celebrate the five elements of Water, Air, Fire, Energy, and Connection. Curated in collaboration with a selection of renowned international and local artists, Dubai Lights’s cutting-edge installations invite visitors to explore, engage, and connect with art in new and innovative ways. Driven by DFRE, these collaborations provide artists with groundbreaking new mediums to share their vision with DSF’s global audiences.

“Dubai Lights highlights the incredible synergy between art and technology,” concludes Al Shamsi. “Through partnerships with leading artists, we are able to create unique, interactive experiences that bring creativity to life and push the boundaries of artistic expression. It’s this seamless blend of innovation and art that makes Dubai Lights so special, offering residents and visitors a fresh perspective on the city’s vibrant cultural landscape.”

As DSF celebrates three decades of magic, it continues to set the global standard for live entertainment, blending artistry and technology to craft unforgettable experiences that captivate the world.