Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bayanat, a G42 company that provides AI-powered geospatial solutions, is joining the seventh edition of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022). ISNR is the region’s most trusted gathering of national and cybersecurity decision makers and stakeholders from public and private sectors, held under the patronage of His Highness General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Bayanat will showcase their ‘Digital Twin Platform’, which replicates building infrastructures, the ‘Digital Sand Table’, which allows secure route planning and panoramic street viewing, and the ‘Geo-AI Platform’ which enables land use and deformation analysis, all of which facilitate better decision making and planning.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat said: “ISNR Abu Dhabi is one of the largest industry gatherings that brings together experts and specialists in vital areas such as cybersecurity and infrastructure protection to define the characteristics that shape the security of our present and future communities. As we seek to be pioneers in AI-powered geospatial intelligence, we are truly excited to be part of this global platform, underpinning our commitment to become the trusted partner for geospatial data and solutions, as we continue to innovate with new, advanced, and cutting-edge technologies.”

Taking place from 10 to12 October 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the event will see the display of the latest innovations and top security solutions and provides a strong platform for business and networking among local, regional, and global entities and companies from 33 countries, operating in the four key sectors of national security, cybersecurity, police and law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection.

Bayanat, a G42 company, is a pioneering and responsible artificial intelligence company that is powering progress and transforming industries and categories by providing predictive capabilities to 'stay ahead of today'. Born in the UAE and a partner of choice for over 45 years, the company, now part of the G42 ecosystem, has evolved from a traditional mapping and surveying operator to an AI-powered geospatial intelligence company bringing game-changing advantages to a growing number of sectors. Committed to responsible technology for our planet and communities, Bayanat is a global leader in technological innovations across the geospatial industry and its application in smart operations and smart mobility. The company brings to the world an unrivaled offer of public and private partnerships, external and internal integration, commercial strength, and speed-to-market to create revolutionary, world-first products and services that enable a quantum leap in humankind's progress.

