Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Touchdown Middle East the GCC region’s first annual conference for the data centre industry, has today announced that Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has joined the event as its premier Diamond Sponsor.

Developed in partnership with the Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA) and Kickstart Europe, Touchdown Middle East will take place on the 21st and 22nd November 2023, at Al Dana Hall, Gulf Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain. The event will bring together data centre industry leaders, C-level executives, critical decision-makers, trailblazing operators, industry influencers and more from across the Middle East for two days of industry insights and networking opportunities.

“We are delighted to have Batelco join the inaugural Touchdown Middle East as our Diamond Sponsor, bringing its prestige and reputation as one of the GCC’s leading telecoms company to this first of its kind event,” said Henry Sutton, Founder of the GDCA and Touchdown Middle East. “Batelco is a huge proponent for change and innovation in the GCC digital infrastructure space, and with its support, we look forward to attendees of Touchdown being able to share and learn best practice expertise and gain invaluable knowledge as the industry picks up significant traction in the region.”

Batelco Chief Operations Officer, Maitham Abdulla said, “We are delighted to be the Diamond Sponsor of the first Touchdown Middle East Conference and we look forward to meeting our industry peers as well as fostering new connections with potential partners and clients at the event.“

“The need and demand for reliable, world-class Data Centre facilities for the public and private sector has grown enormously in recent years and having this opportunity to gather industry experts under one roof will enable an invaluable exchange of knowledge and discussion on the latest industry trends. Such events are very important as they enable organizations to stay ahead of the latest digital developments, especially within the data management field.“

Moreover, senior members of Batelco’s Global Business Team and Enterprise Team will also be joining Touchdown Middle East as expert Speakers.

-Ends-

About Batelco

Batelco, part of the Beyon group is Bahrain’s first and leading telecommunications solutions provider.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services and Data Center solutions.

Batelco is committed to providing best-in-class customer experience, delivered through its Retail Shops located throughout Bahrain, including the first of its kind digital standalone shops, and digital channels including Batelco App and eShop.

www.batelco.com

About Touchdown Middle East

Touchdown Middle East is the Gulf region’s first annual conference for the data centre industry.

Developed in partnership between the Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA) and Amsterdam-based data and tech conference providers KickStart Europe, Touchdown Middle East brings together data centre industry leaders, C-level executives, critical decision-makers, trailblazing operators, industry influencers and more from across the Middle East.

The conference offers attendees the opportunity to gain region-wide insight into the latest trends, developments, and opportunities in the data centre market through keynote speeches from industry experts, panel discussions from leading voices and ample business development opportunities.

Touchdown Middle East 2023 will take place on Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at Al Dana Hall, Gulf Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Contact:

Eleri Boyesen

GDCA PR Manager

pr@gulfdca.com