Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, announces its participation in the 7th Annual Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2024, as the event Solutions Partner. The summit is under the patronage of H.E. Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdulla Alkhalifa, Deputy Prime Minster Kingdom of Bahrain and will take place at the Gulf Convention Center, Manama, on the 5th and 6th of March.

The summit, which incorporates a conference and exhibition, offers an opportunity for industry experts, government officials, and stakeholders to interact and discuss the latest advancements and innovative solutions in smart city technology as well as providing a platform to forge local and regional business connections.

As the Smart Cities Summit Solutions Partner, Batelco will showcase its cutting-edge technologies and solutions designed to enable and accelerate digital transformation, the products being showcased will include the smart connectivity and safe & secure city solutions.

Batelco General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh said, "We are thrilled to announce our support and participation at the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2024, which is one of the most prominent events in the local real estate sector. This event offers an outstanding opportunity to connect with industry peers and showcase our proficiency in providing innovative smart city solutions. With our dedication to digital advancement and our extensive expertise, we are proud to play a key role in the implementation of Smart Cities in Bahrain’s real estate sector.”

Batelco is committed to supporting the development of smart cities solutions in Bahrain and has already partnered with various entities to implement smart solutions across the Kingdom. The company's support of the Summit reflects its keenness to contribute to the expansion and growth of technology in the kingdom.

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com